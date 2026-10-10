Lancaster says Connacht must address high penalty count after Glasgow mauling

STUART LANCASTER ADMITTED Connacht need to sort out their high penalty count if they are to reverse a poor start to the season.

They left Glasgow empty-handed after a 33-19 loss on Friday night, having also failed to pick up a point at home to the Stormers, with only a late win over Benetton to show for their efforts so far.

They have had major problems on maul defence which in turn has led to a high penalty count. They have conceded 43 penalties in their three games to date, winning just 22 penalties themselves.

And while decisions like the failure to punish a high hit on Shayne Bolton against Glasow rankles, Connacht can hardly argue about conceding an average of 14.3 penalties per game, while winning just 7.3 penalties themselves.

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Last season in their 19 games in the URC, Connacht conceded an average of 9.6 (183) penalties and were awarded 8.7 (167) per game.

The 18 penalties they conceded against Glasgow was higher than any game last season, where the penalty count was kept in single figures for eight of their 19 league games. They conceded 17 in the loss away to Ulster. They conceded 14 three times, but still managed wins over Benetton and Munster in those games.

Penalty counts don’t always reflect outcomes — Connacht were awarded only three against Benetton but still won — but what has been clear so far this season is how teams have scored maul tries off penalties against Lancaster’s men since the rule changes, with four of Glasgow’s five coming that way on Friday night.

“I’ve said to the boys in the changing room, the damage was done obviously towards the end of the first half, early part of the second half,” said Lancaster.

“Glasgow as we know, they’ve got a very good maul but to concede like we did, it’s hugely disappointing. So that’s on us.

“That said, great effort, great endeavour. I thought we defended really well but obviously the penalty count was big again and that’s something we need to look at.”

Lancaster revealed he had spoked to the referee’s manager during the day on Friday to get clarity, but it’s inevitable now that teams are going to target Connacht through this route.

“So we need to figure that out and make sure that we’re not giving away as many penalties, because the way the game is at the moment, you give away a penalty, it leads to a maul, which leads to pressure and leads to points. So clearly that’s the area we need to work on,” added Lancaster.

“But I said to the boys, you know, it’s not terminal, it’s game three. We are back at the Dexcom now for three games. We have Champions Cup against Saracens next week, super excited about that, and then those games against Zebre and Leinster.”