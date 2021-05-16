Successful morning for Irish rowing as another two boats secure Olympic qualification

The lightweight double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen.

The lightweight double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen.

SIX IRISH BOATS will compete at the forthcoming Olympic Games after two more secured qualification for Tokyo this morning.

Although there was disappointment for Daire Lynch in the men’s single scull, it was mission accomplished for the women’s four and lightweight women’s double at the qualification regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh finished ahead of the Chinese and Italian quartets to win their final.

A third-place finish behind the USA and Switzerland was also enough for the double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen to advance.

Lynch missed out after finishing fourth in his semi-final.