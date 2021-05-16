BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 16 May 2021
Successful morning for Irish rowing as another two boats secure Olympic qualification

Mission accomplished for the women’s four and lightweight women’s double at the Lucerne regatta.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 16 May 2021, 12:02 PM
The lightweight double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

SIX IRISH BOATS will compete at the forthcoming Olympic Games after two more secured qualification for Tokyo this morning.

Although there was disappointment for Daire Lynch in the men’s single scull, it was mission accomplished for the women’s four and lightweight women’s double at the qualification regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh finished ahead of the Chinese and Italian quartets to win their final.

A third-place finish behind the USA and Switzerland was also enough for the double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen to advance.

Lynch missed out after finishing fourth in his semi-final.

