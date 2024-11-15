Suliasi Vunivalu departs Australia for La Rochelle

WALLABIES WINGER AND former rugby league star Suliasi Vunivalu has signed for French Top 14 club La Rochelle, saying Friday he felt the time was right to move overseas.

The 28-year-old switched to the Queensland Reds from league powerhouse Melbourne Storm in 2021 and earned an immediate call up to Wallabies.

He was part of Eddie Jones’ World Cup squad in 2023 and was used off the bench, with seven Test appearances to his name.

But he has not been picked since new Australia coach Joe Schmidt took over this year.

“I’ve really enjoyed coming over to rugby from rugby league,” he said in a statement.

“I’ve learnt so much and want to take it further in France.

“This is a good opportunity because travelling with rugby has been one of my goals from the start. It’s the right time.”

Vunivalu will join World Cup teammate Will Skelton at La Rochelle, which won back-to-back European Rugby Champions Cups in 2022 and 2023.

A two-time National Rugby League premiership winner with Melbourne Storm, Vunivalu crossed for 18 tries in his 40 games at the Reds.

But he faced stiff competition for a berth in the side after teenage winger Tim Ryan’s emergence last season.