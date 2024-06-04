LIVE: Sweden v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2025 qualifier

Good evening and welcome along to Ireland v Sweden Volume II.

Eileen Gleeson’s side are in Friends Arena, Solna this evening for the second part of their Euro 2025 qualifier double-header. It didn’t go to plan on Friday night as Ireland shipped a 3-0 defeat in the Aviva Stadium, but they created plenty of chances which they should have converted and gave Sweden plenty to sweat over.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we prepare for kick-off which is coming up at 5.30pm.