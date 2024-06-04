Advertisement
Ireland players getting ready for their second match against Sweden. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Sweden v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2025 qualifier

Eileen Gleeson’s side are in Solna tonight for the second game of their Euro 2025 qualifier double-header.
4.31pm, 4 Jun 2024
16 mins ago 4:40PM

The Ireland team has just been announced.

Leanne Kiernan, Ruesha Littlejohn and Aoife Mannion all come in to replace Amber Barrett, Anna Patten and Jessie Stapleton.

18 mins ago 4:38PM

Good evening and welcome along to Ireland v Sweden Volume II.

Eileen Gleeson’s side are in Friends Arena, Solna this evening for the second part of their Euro 2025 qualifier double-header. It didn’t go to plan on Friday night as Ireland shipped a 3-0 defeat in the Aviva Stadium, but they created plenty of chances which they should have converted and gave Sweden plenty to sweat over.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we prepare for kick-off which is coming up at 5.30pm.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
