Stephen Bradley wins Soccer Writers Personality of the year award

SHAMROCK ROVERS MANAGER Stephen Bradley has won the prestigious Soccer Writers Ireland men’s Personality of the Year award for 2023.

He sets a new record as the first person to win the award for three-straight years. He joins Stephen Kenny and Jim McLaughlin as the only three-time winner of the award.

Bradley led Rovers to a fourth-straight Premier Division title this season. The award was voted upon by the country’s football media. Shelbourne manager Damien Duff finished second in the voting, with St Pat’s FAI Cup-winning manager Jon Daly third. Former Cork City striker Ruairi Keating was fourth, with Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes fifth and Drogheda boss Kevin Doherty sixth.

Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE Karen Duggan won the woman's Personality of the Year award. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Peamount United midfielder Karen Duggan won the women’s Personality of the Year award. Duggan captained Peamount to the women’s Premier Division title this season. She follows in the footsteps of the inaugural winner, Wexford Youths’ Kylie Murphy and the 2022 recipient Pearl Slattery of Shelbourne.

James O’Callaghan and Peamount’s Irish international star Erin McLaughlin, Athlone Town duo Dana Scheriff and Ciaran Kilduff and Shamrock Rovers’ Aine O’Gorman completed the six-person shortlist.

Brian Maher of Derry City won the Goalkeeper of the Year award, ahead of Shelbourne’s Conor Kearns and Peamount United’s Niamh Reid Burke.

Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Liam Brady received the International Achievement award in recognition of his magnificent Irish career, 50 years on from his debut for Arsenal’s first team.

Phil Mooney earned the Liam Tuohy Special Merit Award, as a mark of acknowledgment for his 40 years’ service to St Patrick’s Athletic in a number of key roles including secretary, League of Ireland representative and director. He now serves as the club President. First introduced in 1994, the Liam Tuohy Special Merit award recognises those who have served Irish football with distinction.