Ellen Walshe, Eoin Corby and Lucy O'Brien smash Irish records

EUROPEAN CHAMPION ELLEN Walshe and Eoin Corby smashed Irish records on day two of the Irish Winter Championships today.

16-year-old Lucy O’Brien also set a new national junior record in the 50m Butterfly at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.

Fresh from her gold (200m Butterfly) and silver (200m Individual Medley) medals at the European Aquatics Championships in Lublin, Poland, Walshe twice downed the Irish 200m Freestyle record.

The Dubliner clocked 1:55.23 in this morning’s heats, taking .67 of a second off Victoria Catterson’s 2023 record of 1:55.90. She took a further second and a half off the new mark in the final, touching in 1:53.72 for victory.

Walshe now owns the long and short course records in 200m Freestyle, and has two wins under her belt at this meet having topped the podium in the 100m Freestyle on Friday.

Corby set a new 200m Breaststroke Irish record at last week’s European Championships, and he lowered the time to 2:05.76 as he won this evening’s final in Dublin.

It was the National Centre Limerick swimmer’s second success of the weekend: he also secured gold in the 100m Breaststroke on Friday.

His clubmate O’Brien took five hundredths of a second off her 50m Butterfly Irish junior record. O’Brien clocked 27.47 in this morning’s heats, her previous mark 27.52 from last year. She finished fourth in the final in 27.50, winning junior gold.

Elsewhere, John Shortt secured his second and third gold medals of the weekend in the 100m Backstroke (50.25) and 200m Freestyle (1:46.07).

Full Results Day 2

Mixed 200m Medley Relay: 1st Ards 1:44.75 2nd Swim Belfast 1:48.89 3rd Larne 1:51.06

Mixed 200m Freestyle Relay: 1st Larne 1:39.01 2nd NAC 1:39.59 3rd Aer Lingus 1:39.92

Female 100m Backstroke: 1st L Cullen Swim Belfast/NCU 57.61 2nd M Godden Kilkenny/NCL 58.58 3rd J Macdougald UCD 59.68

Open 100m Backstroke: 1st J Shortt Bluefin/NCL 50.25 2nd P Johnston Ards/NCL 53.23 3rd N Irwin Dolphin/NCL 53.43

Female 1500m Freestyle: 1st S Austin Burrows Larne 17:14.91 2nd A Cunningham Kilkenny 17:16.57 3rd A Rock Templeogue 17:31.90

Open 1500m Freestyle: 1st D Horgan Limerick/NCL 15:33.59 2nd P Cuddihy Kilkenny 16:00.08 3rd D Ryan Templeogue 16:41.54

Female 50m Butterfly: 1st E Coulter Ards 26.77 2nd A Burns Atkin Banbridge/NCU 26.97 3rd J Macdougald UCD 27.42

Open 50m Butterfly: 1st D Registe Lisburn 23.71 2nd P Johnston Ards/NCL 24.14 3rd T Bugler Sundays Well 24.30

Female 200m Freestyle: 1st E Walshe Templeogue 1:53.72 2nd G Davison Ards 1:56.32 3rd D Farrell Sligo/NCL 1:57.78

Open 200m Freestyle: 1st J Shortt Bluefin/NCL 1:46.07 2nd C Rynn Trident/NCL 1:46.86 3rd A Colgan Bangor/NCU 1:48.08

Female 200m Breaststroke: 1st N Connery Shark 2:28.83 2nd M Jones Portmarnock 2:31.75 3rd J Winterbach Titan 2:36.68

Open 200m Breaststroke: 1st E Corby Limerick/NCL 2:05.76 2nd M Hand Bangor 2:14.67 3rd L Reed Bangor/NCU 2:15.45

Female 400m IM: 1st C Stewart Bangor 4:54.75 2nd J Dziedzic Aer Lingus 4:55.57 3rd E Bayley New Ross 4:59.76

Open 400m IM: 1st B Allende Templeogue 4:28.41 2nd M Pickett Ards 4:34.72 3rd J McIlroy Dolphin 4:37.44.