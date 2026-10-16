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Wicklow celebrate with the Tailteann Cup trophy. Laszlo Geczo
Gaelic Football

Wicklow and Down dominate Tailteann Cup Team of the Year selection

Five counties are represented in total.
9.14am, 16 Oct 2026

CHAMPIONS WICKLOW ACCOUNT for six players in the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year, with five counties represented across the selection.

Óisín McConville’s side recovered from a 13-point deficit in July’s decider to stun Down, who also have five players included.

The Garden County’s Malachy Stone and Eoin Murtagh are named in defence, with captain Dean Healy included in midfield.

Pádraig O’Toole’s is selected at centre-forward, while Oisín McGraynor and Kevin Quinn make up two thirds of the full-forward line.

Down’s Ronan Burns is the chosen goalkeeper, with Pierce Laverty, Shane Annett, Odhran Murdock and Eamon Brown also representing the Mourne men.

Offaly duo Dylan Hyland and Jack McEvoy are included, while Wexford’s Eoin Porter and Fermanagh man Ronan McCaffrey complete the lineup.

The Players of the Year in the Tailteann Cup, as well as the McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups, will be announced from 7 o’clock this evening at Croke Park, and the ceremony will be streamed live on the GAA’s YouTube channel.

Tailteann Cup 2026 Team of the Year

  • 1. Ronan Burns (Down)
  • 2. Malachy Stone (Wicklow)
  • 3. Pierce Laverty (Down)
  • 4. Eoin Porter (Wexford)
  • 5. Ronan McCaffrey (Fermanagh)
  • 6. Eoin Murtagh (Wicklow)
  • 7. Shane Annett (Down)
  • 8. Dean Healy (Wicklow)
  • 9. Odhran Murdock (Down)
  • 10. Dylan Hyland (Offaly)
  • 11. Pádraig O’Toole (Wicklow)
  • 12. Jack McEvoy (Offaly)
  • 13. Oisín McGraynor (Wicklow)
  • 14. Kevin Quinn (Wicklow)
  • 15. Eamon Brown (Down)
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