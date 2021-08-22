Abraham shines in Mourinho's Roma bow

IT WAS AN eventful night in the Italian top flight, with six red cards in four matches and three big-name managers returning to the touchline.

The one with the biggest reputation — Jose Mourinho — was made happy by two assists from new signing Tammy Abraham who on his Roma debut laid on both goals in a fine win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho got off to a winning start at the club with a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina.

With Fiorentina down to 10 men after Bartłomiej Dragowski’s bad foul on the England international forward, in the 26th minute Abraham slipped through Henrikh Mkhitaryan whose neat finish was given as a goal after a long VAR check.

Nicolo Zaniolo’s second yellow card gave a brave Fiorentina side hope and Nikola Milenkovic levelled the scores on the hour mark.

However great work again from Abraham led to Roma retaking the lead through Jordan Veretout four minutes later, the 23-year-old just about staying onside before rolling a perfect low cross which allowed the French midfielder to slot home.

Veretout made sure Mourinho got three points from his first match in Serie A since winning the league with Inter Milan in 2010 when he rolled home the third in the 79th minute after collecting a brilliant Eldor Shomurodov pass.

Luciano Spalletti also triumphed on his return to football with Napoli, his team running out 2-0 winners over newly-promoted Venezia despite playing three-quarters of the match a man down after striker Victor Osimhen was sent off for punching Daan Heymans.

Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring with a 62nd-minute penalty after having blazed over a spot-kick just minutes before, and Eljif Elmas drilled home the second 11 minutes later to secure the win.

There was no lack of drama in Sunday’s other early match, with Bologna beating newly-promoted Salernitana 3-2 in a match in which three players were sent off.

Lorenzo De Silvestri’s brace and a strike from Marko Arnautovic on his league debut for Bologna earned a hard-fought win for the hosts, who finished with nine men after Roberto Soriano and Jerdy Schouten were both given their marching orders.