Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 12 September 2022
Advertisement

Tammy Abraham nets winner as Mourinho's Roma move to within point of Serie A leaders

The impressive Paulo Dybala had opened the scoring for the away side

By AFP Monday 12 Sep 2022, 10:38 PM
1 hour ago 977 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5864479
Tammy Abraham was on target for Roma.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tammy Abraham was on target for Roma.
Tammy Abraham was on target for Roma.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TAMMY ABRAHAM struck the decisive goal in Roma’s 2-1 win at Empoli on Monday which put them a point behind a trio of sides leading the way in Serie A.

Roma are fifth but just behind Napoli, Atalanta and AC Milan after Abraham forced home Paulo Dybala’s cross from close range in the 71st minute.

The impressive Dybala had opened the scoring for the away side, who came into Monday’s match off the back of two bad defeats at the hands of fourth-placed Udinese and Ludogorets, in the 17th minute with a beautifully guided shot after having already hit the post.

“We know it was going to be tough, coming into this we lost two games before so we needed this for our confidence. But we’re happy to win,” Abraham told Sky Sport Italia.

“I need to keep learning and improving. I’m coming off the back of an injury so I’m still getting my fitness back a little bit but I’m happy to score and help the team as much as possible.”

Jose Mourinho’s side were looking at another poor result two minutes before the break when Filippo Bandinelli reacted brilliantly to bad Roma defending by guiding home a header from Petar Stojanovic’s cross.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

A draw would not have flattered Empoli who struck the woodwork through Martin Satriano and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and created opportunities after Akpa Akpro was sent off in the final few minutes.

But Abraham’s second goal of the season was just enough to seal the three points, with Lorenzo Pellegrini also smacking a penalty off the bar with 10 minutes remaining.

Roma host HJK in the Europa League on Thursday before travelling to in-form Atalanta in their final match before this month’s international break.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie