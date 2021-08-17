Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 17 August 2021
Tammy Abraham seals €40m transfer to link up with Mourinho at Roma

The Chelsea forward will wear the number nine shirt after being deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Aug 2021, 11:33 AM
1 hour ago 1,953 Views 4 Comments
Abraham is off to Italy.
Image: Twitter/AS Roma
Image: Twitter/AS Roma

ROMA HAVE ANNOUNCED the €40million signing of English striker Tammy Abraham on a five-year deal. 

The 23-year-old leaves Chelsea having scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for the Premier League club. 

Abraham fell out of favour following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in place of Frank Lampard, but still finished last season as the club’s joint-top scorer with 12 goals.

The recent arrival of Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee of €115m from Inter Milan has seen him fall further down the pecking order and he has agreed to link up with Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital. 

The deal involves an €80m buy-back clause for Chelsea.

“You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” said Abraham.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

Tiago Pinto, Roma’s General Manager added: “Despite still being very young, with a huge amount of potential to keep improving, Tammy has already played more than 200 games in his career and scored over 100 goals – and won a number of major trophies too.

“Choosing to leave the Premier League, and the club he grew up at, demonstrates very clearly just how much he believes in this opportunity to develop his own game and show what he can do at Roma.

“Bringing in players that have such a hunger and desire to play for our club is hugely important in helping to build the identity and sense of belonging that is a fundamental part of our overall vision for this team.”

