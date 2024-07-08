Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

TAYLOR FRITZ MOUNTED a stirring comeback from two sets down to dump fourth seed Alexander Zverev out of Wimbledon on Monday, winning their fourth-round match 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

Confronted with Zverev’s relentless serve, American 13th seed Fritz looked to be heading home but broke the German on the way to winning the third set.

It was the first time the former world number two had been broken in the entire tournament.

Fritz, who won the Eastbourne International on grass last month, edged the fourth set on a tie-break.

Flying Fritz 😮@Taylor_Fritz97 put it all on the line with this diving volley 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gxrckIdEPt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2024

Hitting freely, the American broke again in the fourth game of the decider when Zverev, who looked like he had no answer to his opponent’s power, went long with a forehand.

Fritz powered through his service game to lead 5-2 and although Zverev clung on, Fritz sealed the match in style.

“It was amazing to do that on Centre Court, two sets down in front of this crowd. It’s a dream,” he said.

“The thing was I still felt I was playing really well for being down two sets. I was just thinking it sucked to be playing this well and to lose in straights.

“So let’s take the third, I took it one at a time. I had that belief. It was just a couple of points here and there.”

The American, who hit a total of 69 winners against 23 unforced errors, will face Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals.

Fritz spread his arms wide and roared as he celebrated his epic fightback in a match lasting nearly three-and-a-half hours.

It is his second appearance in the Wimbledon quarter-finals after he lost a five-set thriller to Rafael Nadal in 2022.

Defeat for Zverev means the German, who reached the semi-finals at the 2024 Australian Open and was runner-up at Roland Garros last month, has still never reached the last eight at Wimbledon.

Earlier, former champion Elena Rybakina defeated an injury-hit Anna Kalinskaya to reach her third successive Wimbledon quarter-final.

World number four Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner from Kazakhstan, took the first set against the 18th-ranked Russian 6-3 on Centre Court.

Kalinskaya required a medical time-out at 3-4 down to treat what appeared to be neck and wrist injuries.

Rybakina then won the next five games before Kalinskaya called it quits.

Moscow-born Rybakina has now joined Margaret Court, Maria Sharapova, Evonne Goolagong, Chris Evert and Billie Jean King by winning 18 of her first 20 matches at Wimbledon.

She will take on either Elina Svitolina, the 21st seed from Ulkraine, or Wang Xinyu of China for a place in the semi-finals.

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Iga Swiatek’s conqueror Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

Tha 27-year-old Latvian, whose only Grand Slam title came at the French Open in 2017, broke her Kazakh opponent five times in the match, hitting 29 winners against 26 unforced errors.

The 13th seed, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2018, next faces either US 11th seed Danielle Collins or Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

Russian-born Putintseva, ranked 35, beat world number one Swiatek in the last 32 on Saturday.

– © AFP 2024