Every Irish athlete competing at the 2024 Olympics - and their home county

A RECORD 133 athletes will proudly represent Ireland across 14 sports at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer.

Here’s every athlete on Team Ireland along with their home county of birth or ancestry.

(* indicates team reserve; all information as per official Team Ireland media guide)

Antrim

Aidan Walsh, Michaela Walsh (Boxing); Alice Sharpe, Erin Creighton* (Cycling Track); Stephanie Meadow (Golf); Timothy Cross, Peter McKibbin, Sean Murray, Matthew Nelson, Jonny Lynch* (Hockey); Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson, Conor Ferguson (Swimming)

Armagh

Kyle Marshall (Hockey); Daniel Wiffen (Swimming)

Carlow

Finn Lynch (Sailing)

Cavan

Leona Maguire (Golf)

Clare

Roisin Harrison* (Athletics); Liam Jegou (Canoe Slalom); Erin Riordan (Swimming)

Cork

Phil Healy, Sophie O’Sullivan, Nicola Tuthill (Athletics); Ben Healy (Cycling Road); Austin O’Connor, Shane Sweetnam (Equestrian); David Harte (Hockey); Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey, Alison Bergin, Emily Hegarty, Natalie Long, Imogen Magner, Hollie Davis* (Rowing); Emily Lane (Rugby Sevens)

Derry

Daniel Coyle (Equestrian)

Donegal

Mark English, Kelly McGrory (Athletics); Rachael Darragh (Badminton); Ciara McGing (Diving)

Advertisement

Down

Rhys McClenaghan (Artistic Gymnastics); Ciara Mageean, Rachel McCann, Kate O’Connor (Athletics); Abigail Lyle, Susie Berry (Equestrian); Rory McIlroy (Golf); Peter Brown, Johnny McKee, Michael Robson (Hockey); Philip Doyle (Rowing); Zac Ward, Ashleigh Orchard (Rugby Sevens); Grace Davison (Swimming)

Dublin

Rhasidat Adeleke, Andrew Coscoran, Cathal Doyle, Brian Fay, Sarah Healy, Jodie McCann, Luke McCann, Jack Raftery* (Athletics); Nhat Nguyen (Badminton); Kellie Harrington, Jack Marley (Boxing); Madison Corcoran, Michaela Corcoran (Canoe Slalom); Jake Passmore (Diving); Sarah Ennis (Equestrian); Lee Cole, Shane O’Donoghue, Nick Page, Ben Walker, Daragh Walsh, Jamie Carr*, Ali Empey*; Eimear Lambe (Rowing); Niall Comerford, Hugo Keenan, Jack Kelly, Terry Kennedy, Hugo Lennox, Harry McNulty, Gavin Mullin, Mark Roche, Andrew Smith, Sean Cribbin*, Bryan Mollen*, Stacey Flood (Rugby Sevens); Eve McMahon, Sean Dickson, Robert Waddilove (Sailing); Ellen Walshe (Swimming); Jack Woolley (Taekwondo)

Fermanagh

Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney (Rowing); Claire Boles* (Rugby Sevens)

Galway

Aifric Keogh, Fiona Murtagh (Rowing); Beibhinn Parsons (Rugby Sevens); Tom Fannon (Swimming)

Kerry

Zoe Hyde (Rowing)

Kildare

Noel Hendrick (Canoe Slalom); Aoife Clarke* (Equestrian); Eve Higgins, Amy Larn* (Rugby Sevens)

Kilkenny

Cliodhna Manning* (Athletics); Mia Griffin (Cycling Track); Jeremy Duncan (Hockey)

Laois

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Rugby Sevens); Shane Ryan (Swimming)

Limerick

Sarah Lavin (Athletics)

Longford

Darragh Greene (Swimming)

Louth

Kate O’Connor (Athletics)

Mayo

Eric Favors (Athletics); Ciara McGing (Diving)

Meath

Jennifer Lehane (Boxing); Ryan Mullen (Cycling Road); Cian O’Connor (Equestrian); Chay Mullins, Kathy Baker (Rugby Sevens)

Monaghan

Max McCusker (Swimming)

Offaly

Grainne Walsh (Boxing); Megan Armitage (Cycling Road); Shane Lowry (Golf); Jordan Conroy, Megan Burns (Rugby Sevens)

Roscommon

Aoife O’Rourke (Boxing); Kelly Murphy (Cycling Track)

Sligo

Lauren Cadden, Christopher O’Donnell (Athletics); Dean Clancy (Boxing); Mona McSharry (Swimming)

Tipperary

Sharlene Mawdsley (Athletics); Daire Lynch (Rowing); Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Rugby Sevens)

Tyrone

Jude Gallagher (Boxing)

Waterford

Thomas Barr (Athletics); Ben Johnson (Hockey)

Wexford

Sophie Becker (Athletics); Bertram Allen* (Equestrian)

Wicklow

Fionnuala McCormack (Athletics); Daina Moorehouse (Boxing); Lara Gillespie (Cycling Track); Erin King, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Lucy Rock (Rugby Sevens)