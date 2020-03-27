This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify?

This is where all the money you spent on the Merlin sticker albums will finally pay off.

By Paul Dollery Friday 27 Mar 2020, 7:30 AM
51 minutes ago 2,069 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5058256

This Zimbabwean international was synonymous with Coventry City during the 90s. What's his name?
PA
Nii Lamptey
George Ndah

Ibrahima Bakayoko
Peter Ndlovu
Which of these players is Mike Newell, Alan Shearer's partner up front during Blackburn Rovers' title-winning 1994-95 season?

Can you name this goalkeeper?
PA
Ludek Miklosko
Dmitri Kharine

Erik Thorstvedt
Jan Stejskal
This man was Swindon Town's top goalscorer in their only Premier League season, 1993-94. What's his name?
PA
Luc Nijholt
Jan Age Fjortoft

Craig Maskell
Nicky Summerbee
Liverpool signed Oyvind Leonhardsen from Wimbledon in 1997. Can you identify him here?

What is the name of this former Nottingham Forest team-mate of Roy Keane's?
PA
Kingsley Black
Ian Woan

Steve Chettle
Scot Gemmill
This goalkeeper made 207 Premier League appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. Who is he?
PA
Kevin Pressman
Pavel Srnicek

Matt Clarke
Chris Woods
Jeremy Goss scored a few screamers for Norwich City back in the day. Which of these lads is he?

Who is this Brazilian that Middlesbrough signed from Porto in 1996?
PA
Juninho
Branco

Emerson
Isaias
Can you name this Manchester United goalkeeper who deputised for Peter Schmeichel in 15 Premier League games between May 1994 and January 1995?
PA
Kevin Pilkington
Fraser Digby

Gary Walsh
Nick Culkin
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Manchester United
You obviously enjoyed the 90s.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Newcastle United
You had your moments but couldn't quite go all the way.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Everton
Not bad, but not great either.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Swindon Town
You really struggle at the highest level.
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie