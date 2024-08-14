Advertisement
Clonlara players Ian Galvin and John Conlon. James Crombie/INPHO
Armagh and Clare All-Ireland winners to feature in live club GAA action on TV

TG4′s coverage will include games from the All-Ireland winning counties over the next couple of weekends.
6.00pm, 14 Aug 2024
680
0

AFTER GLORY ON the biggest stage in Croke Park, Armagh and Clare All-Ireland club winners return to club action this month, with group games in both counties set to be covered live on TG4.

The Armagh senior football championship tie next Sunday 18 August, sees Clan na Gael play Crossmaglen Rangers at 2.30pm in Davitt Park, Lurgan.

The opening round of games in Group B will see Armagh squad members in opposition. Stefan Campbell and Shane McPartlan are part of the Clan na Gael ranks, while Crossmaglen Rangers can call on the O’Neill brothers, Rian and Oisín.

The Clare senior hurling championship will see live coverage on TG4 on Sunday 25 August, as Clonlara play Éire Óg Ennis at 2.30pm in Dr. Daly Park, Tulla.

Both teams won their opening round games last Saturday, Clonlara defeating Ballyea 1-28 to 1-20, while Éire Óg saw off Clooney-Quin by 1-20 to 3-13.

Clonlara have county stars in John Conlon and Ian Galvin, while Shane O’Donnell and David Reidy are part of the Éire Óg ranks.

rian-oneill-and-oisin-oneill-celebrates-with-their-cousin-cian-mcconville Armagh and Crossmaglen Rangers players Rian and Oisin O'Neill, and Cian McConville. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
