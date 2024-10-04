Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Ireland stunned New Zealand in their opening WXV1 game last weekend. Who do Scott Bemand's side play on Saturday night?
New Zealand
USA
Canada
France
Mark McGuinness received his first Ireland senior international call-up in Thursday's Nations League squad. What club does he play for?
Luton Town
Ipswich Town
Preston North End
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ireland's Ben Healy finished seventh in the men's road race at the World Cycling Championships - but who won the rainbow jersey?
Remco Evenpoel
Tadej Pogacar
Mathieu van der Poel
Primoz Roglic
All-Ireland winning manager Kieran McGeeney has committed to the Armagh footballers for next season, taking him into his ___ campaign as Orchard bossr?
7th
9th
11th
13th
All-Ireland senior club hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks are out of this year's championship after losing in the Kilkenny quarter-finals. Who beat them?
Thomastown
Bennettsbridge
O'Loughlin Gaels
Mullinavat
Who scored Shamrock Rovers' stoppage-time equaliser as they opened their Conference League group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to APOEL?
Jack Byrne
Dylan Watts
Neil Farrugia
Johnny Kenny
Who is this Waterford hurling legend, who has joined the Déise U20 hurling backroom team for 2025?
Dan Shanahan
Noel Connors
John Mullane
Tony Browne
Tyrone's Conor McKenna last weekend became just the second man to win an All-Ireland title and an AFL title. What AFL team does he play for?
Sydney Swans
Geelong
Brisbane Lions
Melbourne
Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan saved three penalties in an FA Women's League Cup win in midweek. What club does she play for?
Leicester City
West Ham United
Everton
Crystal Palace
Which of these players did not score a try in Emerging Ireland's 36-24 win against the Pumas on Wednesday?
Gus McCarthy
Zac Ward
Darragh Murray
Ben O'Connor
