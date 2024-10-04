Advertisement
Sports Quiz

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How well do you remember this week’s sport?
5.00pm, 4 Oct 2024
736
1

Ireland stunned New Zealand in their opening WXV1 game last weekend. Who do Scott Bemand's side play on Saturday night?
New Zealand
USA

Canada
France
Mark McGuinness received his first Ireland senior international call-up in Thursday's Nations League squad. What club does he play for?
Luton Town
Ipswich Town

Preston North End
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ireland's Ben Healy finished seventh in the men's road race at the World Cycling Championships - but who won the rainbow jersey?
Remco Evenpoel
Tadej Pogacar

Mathieu van der Poel
Primoz Roglic
All-Ireland winning manager Kieran McGeeney has committed to the Armagh footballers for next season, taking him into his ___ campaign as Orchard bossr?
7th
9th

11th
13th
All-Ireland senior club hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks are out of this year's championship after losing in the Kilkenny quarter-finals. Who beat them?
Thomastown
Bennettsbridge

O'Loughlin Gaels
Mullinavat
Who scored Shamrock Rovers' stoppage-time equaliser as they opened their Conference League group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to APOEL?
Jack Byrne
Dylan Watts

Neil Farrugia
Johnny Kenny
Who is this Waterford hurling legend, who has joined the Déise U20 hurling backroom team for 2025?
Dan Shanahan
Noel Connors

John Mullane
Tony Browne
Tyrone's Conor McKenna last weekend became just the second man to win an All-Ireland title and an AFL title. What AFL team does he play for?
Sydney Swans
Geelong

Brisbane Lions
Melbourne
Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan saved three penalties in an FA Women's League Cup win in midweek. What club does she play for?
Leicester City
West Ham United

Everton
Crystal Palace
Which of these players did not score a try in Emerging Ireland's 36-24 win against the Pumas on Wednesday?
Gus McCarthy
Zac Ward

Darragh Murray
Ben O'Connor
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
