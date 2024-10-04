Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Ireland stunned New Zealand in their opening WXV1 game last weekend. Who do Scott Bemand's side play on Saturday night? New Zealand USA

Canada France

Mark McGuinness received his first Ireland senior international call-up in Thursday's Nations League squad. What club does he play for? Luton Town Ipswich Town

Preston North End Brighton & Hove Albion

Ireland's Ben Healy finished seventh in the men's road race at the World Cycling Championships - but who won the rainbow jersey? Remco Evenpoel Tadej Pogacar

Mathieu van der Poel Primoz Roglic

All-Ireland winning manager Kieran McGeeney has committed to the Armagh footballers for next season, taking him into his ___ campaign as Orchard bossr? 7th 9th

11th 13th

All-Ireland senior club hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks are out of this year's championship after losing in the Kilkenny quarter-finals. Who beat them? Thomastown Bennettsbridge

O'Loughlin Gaels Mullinavat

Who scored Shamrock Rovers' stoppage-time equaliser as they opened their Conference League group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to APOEL? Jack Byrne Dylan Watts

Neil Farrugia Johnny Kenny

Who is this Waterford hurling legend, who has joined the Déise U20 hurling backroom team for 2025? Dan Shanahan Noel Connors

John Mullane Tony Browne

Tyrone's Conor McKenna last weekend became just the second man to win an All-Ireland title and an AFL title. What AFL team does he play for? Sydney Swans Geelong

Brisbane Lions Melbourne

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan saved three penalties in an FA Women's League Cup win in midweek. What club does she play for? Leicester City West Ham United

Everton Crystal Palace