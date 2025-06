Fiona Murtagh won her fourth major international medal for Ireland when she took silver at the European Rowing Championships last weekend. From which county does she hail? Galway Dublin

Down Waterford

Who were crowned All-Ireland U20 hurling champions last Saturday? Tipperary Kilkenny

Cork Limerick

Which Sharks player drew the ire of Munster with his cramp and subsequent antics during the dramatic penalty shootout in Saturday's URC quarter-final? Aphelele Fassi Jaden Hendrikse

Eben Etzebeth Jordan Hendrikse

Which of these players did NOT score in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 Champions League final success over Inter? Achraf Hakimi Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Ousmane Dembele Senny Mayulu

Who won Formula One's Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday? Charles Leclerc Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri Max Verstappen

Against whom have the Ireland women's team been drawn in their Uefa Nations League promotion/relegation play-off? Slovenia Slovakia

Bulgaria Belgium

Who will top seed Aryna Sabalenka face in Saturday's Roland-Garros final? Coco Gauff Iga Swiatek

Lois Boisson Madison Keys

One of Caoimhín Kelleher's boyhood clubs is set for a significant windfall following his €21m move from Liverpool to Brentford. From which Cork side did the goalkeeper join Liverpool in 2015? Douglas Hall AFC College Corinthians AFC

Carrigaline United AFC Ringmahon Rangers AFC

Which team took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals with a last-second, 21-foot jump shot on Thursday night? Indiana Pacers Oklahoma City Thunder