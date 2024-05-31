Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Hugo Keenan returned to the Ireland Rugby Sevens team this weekend for the SVNS Grand Final tournament. Where is the tournament being played?
London
Madrid
Cape Town
Lisbon
Kieran McKenna agreed a new four-year deal as Ipswich Town manager despite reported interest from multiple other Premier League clubs. What county is McKenna from?
Fermanagh
Antrim
Armagh
Cavan
Which two teams will contest this season's NBA Finals?
Cleveland Cavaliers & Oklahoma City Thunder
Boston Celtics & Dallas Mavericks
Indiana Pacers & Denver Nuggets
New York Knicks & Minnesota Timberwolves
Which Galway hurler was sent off as they crashed out of the 2024 championship with a defeat to Dublin last Sunday?
Padraic Mannion
Adrian Tuohey
Conor Whelan
David Burke
From which Top 14 club did Munster sign South African speedster Thaakir Abrahams this week?
Lyon
Pau
Bayonne
Castres
Ciara Mageean led home an Irish 1-2 in the women's 1500m at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava. Who finished second?
Sophie O'Sullivan
Laura Nicholson
Jodie McCann
Sarah Healy
Louth's win against Meath last weekend was their first victory over the Royals in how many years of championship football?
33
49
67
75
Tadej Pogacar won this year's Giro d'Italia - but what country is he from?
Czech Republic
Slovenia
Hungary
Switzerland
Olympiakos won the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday night - but who did they beat?
PAOK
Fenerbahce
Fiorentina
Lille
Finally, who won Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix last weekend?
Max Verstappen
Not Max Verstappen
