Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Hugo Keenan returned to the Ireland Rugby Sevens team this weekend for the SVNS Grand Final tournament. Where is the tournament being played? London Madrid

Cape Town Lisbon Kieran McKenna agreed a new four-year deal as Ipswich Town manager despite reported interest from multiple other Premier League clubs. What county is McKenna from? Fermanagh Antrim

Armagh Cavan Which two teams will contest this season's NBA Finals? Cleveland Cavaliers & Oklahoma City Thunder Boston Celtics & Dallas Mavericks

Indiana Pacers & Denver Nuggets New York Knicks & Minnesota Timberwolves Which Galway hurler was sent off as they crashed out of the 2024 championship with a defeat to Dublin last Sunday? Padraic Mannion Adrian Tuohey

Conor Whelan David Burke From which Top 14 club did Munster sign South African speedster Thaakir Abrahams this week? Lyon Pau

Bayonne Castres Ciara Mageean led home an Irish 1-2 in the women's 1500m at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava. Who finished second? Sophie O'Sullivan Laura Nicholson

Jodie McCann Sarah Healy Louth's win against Meath last weekend was their first victory over the Royals in how many years of championship football? 33 49

67 75 Tadej Pogacar won this year's Giro d'Italia - but what country is he from? Czech Republic Slovenia

Hungary Switzerland Olympiakos won the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday night - but who did they beat? PAOK Fenerbahce

