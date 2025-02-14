The rhythm of supporter life returns with that familiar and warm Friday night feeling

TWO MEN IN their late 20s stand at the top of Richmond Road with large bottles of Tyskie beer in one hand and two more stuffed in each jacket pocket.

One drops his red and white scarf and the other sweeps down to collect it as it’s barely hit the ground.

“Watch your pocket,” his pal says as one of the bottles almost slips out and shatters.

We’re only in pre-season but this is teamwork. The President’s Cup kicks off in a couple of hours and these two Shelbourne fans are primed for the year ahead in Drumcondra and beyond.

As they continue in the direction of one of the nearby takeaways, a few more stragglers head in the direction of Tolka Park. It’s getting darker and the glare of the floodlights become more and more attractive with every step.

A freshly painted wall on the side of the Main Stand is a welcome addition to the home of the 2024 League of Ireland Premier Division champions.

Been a long winter… pic.twitter.com/oToa2JzoH6 — David Sneyd (@DavidSneyd) February 7, 2025

Close to 4,500 will heave through these streets in the build up to kick off, but there are only some stragglers at this point which is why the bang of a car door grabs the attention.

A young boy has sprung from one of the back passenger seats with a leap that Paddy Barrett would be proud of.

“Come on, Dad,” he shouts.

He’s practically bouncing on the pavement. He starts to clap his hands in unison to a familiar beat.

“De, de, de-de-de… de-de-de-de, SHELBOURNE!”

He repeats it again and again.

That sound could transport any football fan to a time in their own life, of moments and of people that require only a flicker to spark everlasting memories.

Not long after the turnstiles open a couple of teenagers, or possibly in their early 20s, stride through with purpose.

Shels fans. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

They’re clutching a homemade banner that will be held on the Riverside Stand. They both look like they’ve been booted through JD Sports and have an aversion to any kind of clothing that is not black.

Their cheeks are flush, their hearts full.

After a comfortable 2-0 win, Damien Duff is just as enthused and impatient for the new season to properly begin.

“Relentless, we will be, and I will as well, back to competitive football is the most alive I’ve felt in the last six weeks, we’ve played seven or eight friendlies, there is nothing better than being in a stadium with fans,” he says.

The start of the new League of Ireland season means a return to the normal rhythm of life for everyone; routines and friendships that are infused by football and Friday nights.

The odd Saturday for those of a Sligo Rovers persuasion.

The same conversations that happen at this stage of the year will go on around the country. There will be other topics to discuss, too, of course. The new TV deal with Virgin and a radio broadcast agreement with Off The Ball further indications of the growth.

Shamrock Rovers fans. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

But it is inside grounds – and everything involved in actually going to matches – that the most important and enjoyable experiences of all take place, the moments that are needed to fire a culture that is beginning to take off in this country.

The rising attendances are the reason for the outside world taking note, a new energy and direction inspired by fans.

That cannot be taken for granted, or capitalised upon by clubs with rising ticket prices. Wages across the league are increasing, anecdotal indications suggesting the weekly average has topped €1,000 after being closer to €700 last season.

The redistribution of Uefa’s solidarity payments also means close to €4 million will come to clubs. Premier Division clubs will receive €288,000 this month, €45,000 will go to those in the First Division, while a smaller tranche of cash will also arrive in the summer.

The TV deal with Virgin that guarantees one live game a week for the next four seasons is fantastic and highlights the focus and strategic work of those in the League of Ireland department at FAI headquarters.

With an unimaginable level of optimism naturally brings added responsibility to not just capitalise on the League of Ireland’s moment, but to sustain the momentum and ensure progress is not wasted.

That means a breakthrough in government funding for academies, something which is necessary for the long-term health of clubs and production line of talent.

Some will emerge like Mason Melia, cherished as one of their own before their ability gives them an opportunity to thrive on a stage elsewhere.

Mason Melia. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Others will become stalwarts of the LOI, heroes to many and, hopefully, respected figures of Irish sport.

On that Friday at Shels last week, when those bottles of Tyskie were drunk, that boy had sung himself to sleep and those young men in black safely folded away their banner to keep it safe before they return for Derry City tonight, one man was left in Tolka Park.

Unassuming, friendly and with a bright red Shels hoodie underneath his jacket, Neil Doyle helped to clean up and stacked some chairs in the area that now doubles as a team meeting space and media room.

He and his brother Cathal have come on board as minority stakeholders in the club.

They had no background in the League of Ireland beforehand but have thrown themselves into it with positivity, confidence and good humour. Not to mention a few bob.

They have been welcomed, and now more than ever it feels like this is an endeavour that will not be wasted.

Friday nights never are.