BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 20 December 2020
Advertisement

Dementia fears in rugby, Mayo's everlasting spirit and more of the week's best sportswriting

Stick on the kettle and get stuck into this lot.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 876 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5306426

gordon-darcy-goes-off-with-a-blood-injury Gordon D'Arcy being subbed off with an injury during his career with Leinster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

1. I do remember when the penny dropped. Every evening in Ireland camp the next day’s itinerary would be slid under the bedroom door. The next morning we gathered for a mandatory presentation by an independent doctor who explained how concussive impacts alter a person’s brain function. There was a video that showed Rob Kearney trying to get back to his feet and into the defensive line. Delayed neural pathways had Rob stumbling about like Charlie Chaplin. We would laugh about it now if the consequences were not so frightening.

The mood in the room was far from comical. Most people remembered another piece of paper that would be slid under our doors in previous years. All it said was: “Get In The Line.”

In the Irish Times, Gordon D’Arcy discusses his fears about dementia in rugby

2. Enda Varley was someone else who was treated to a few of those steaks and who was on that minibus which Howley owned and drove. To him there were a couple of upsides to being based in Dublin.

“In Dublin you can be anonymous. Mayo is a bit like Texas – there’s basically just football and religion. Coming up to big games, people will try to stop you to talk about it, something I had zero tolerance for. In Dublin it’s easier to have a separate life to football.”

Still, there was that road, and week by week, month by month, year by year, it could take a toll.

“I’ll never forget the day before the 2012 All-Ireland final we had a light session in Cuala and getting back onto the bus I was excited at the idea that the season was nearly over. Obviously, I was looking forward to the final – ‘Alright, all the preparation and shite is done, it’s showtime now’ – but I was looking forward to the end of the season as well. We’d have been on the go 10 months by that stage.

“I’d know someone who worked with Jack McCaffrey when he was a student doctor below in Kilkenny in 2019 and Jack had been basically saying that he could see himself giving football up at the end of that year because there wasn’t the same enjoyment level from all the travel and toil. And that was just one year. And Kilkenny is only an hour and a half away. Mayo lads have to do at least two and a half hours.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Kieran Shannon writes about the long commute from Dublin that Mayo players undertake every season in the Irish Examiner.

aston-villa-v-burnley-premier-league-villa-park Source: PA

3. Preparations for this interview afforded me an insight into Houllier’s schedule. On Wednesday morning, he was in New York on business, consulting for Red Bull’s football teams, and by early evening he had arrived in Rennes, northern France, for a Leaders’ in Football conference where he wisely informed attendees that “athletes of the future need more freedoms — but need to accept greater responsibility”.

It was very generous of Houllier to agree to meet me when he did. It was planned for the Friday at 10 am but when I called him upon landing at Charles de Gaulle the afternoon before to finalise the arrangement, he suggested we convene immediately — despite the arduous journeys he’d undertaken in the previous forty-eight hours.

“I will see you in sixty minutes,” he informed me moments after I emerged from passport control. It was the second hottest day of the year in Paris. The carriages on the Metro were sweaty and the tracks below hideously dry. Services were disrupted. I arrived at my hotel seventy minutes later in a panic. As Liverpool’s manager, Houllier was a stickler for punctuality as well as appearance. I suspected that when he suggests a time — considering how valuable it is to him — he really means it.”

Simon Hughes recalls his last conversation with former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier who passed away this week.

4. So what if we lose again on Saturday? Well, Mayo will keep going on. I was training Mayo in 1995 and we took an awful trimming against Galway. Marty Morrissey asked me: what now? And I remember saying on television: what do you think we will do? Will we give it up and try cricket or something? This is what we do.

There is no choice here. Mayo will be defined by Gaelic football for as long as the game exists. There will always be another year. Toby McWalter is a famous Mayo supporter. We had lost a final again. It was ‘04 or ‘06 and he came up to a gang of us in Citywest. It was late. We were shook. And he said: “Come on lads. Chin up. I just checked. You are all under age again next year.”

And maybe I am just steeling myself here in this column. It’s a process you go through as a Mayo supporter. You rationalise why the team probably won’t win. Then, by Friday, you have produced a counter logic and you are convinced they can do it.

Kevin McStay beautifully captures what it’s like to be a Mayo supporter in the Irish Times

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie