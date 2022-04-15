The 2022 GAA Hurling Championship preview podcast is here - with a 50% discount off membership

IT’S CHAMPIONSHIP EVE.

On this week’s hurling episode of The42 GAA Weekly — available to listen to in full for free here — Maurice Brosnan, Fintan O’Toole and Anthony Nash preview the 2022 All-Ireland championship and ask the big questions facing every team.

They also chat about the factors that make a dynasty including a new style, the statement performance and one stand-out player.

Finally, the lads give their predictions for the year.

Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud