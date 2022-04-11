The 2022 GAA Football Championship preview podcast is here - with a 50% discount off membership

IT’S GAELIC FOOTBALL draft day as Maurice Brosnan, Kevin O’Brien and Marc Ó Sé make their picks in our 2022 Championship preview podcast.

Have we all been sleeping on Donegal?

Who is the one player who could fix Dublin’s flaws?

What province will produce a shock in 2022?

Plus, the lads give their selection for Sam.

