This is what you can expect from your membership of The42 this week

BILL SIMMONS, WHO this week announced he’d sold his sports and culture website The Ringer to Spotify for a reported $200million, often asks: are we sure they’re good?

Like… Patrick Mahomes is leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl; but are we sure they’re good?

(They were good.)

We launched The42 membership last year and the community of insiders has grown thanks to your support since then. But we think it’d be a good idea to inform those of you who haven’t yet decided to back the scheme why it’s good.

So what can you expect this week?

This morning we released the 16th episode of Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast.

Presenter Gavin Cooney and producer Kevin Brannigan visited Irish Times columnist Joanne O’Riordan in Cork to pick over her favourite pieces and discuss her own career.

It’s a great chat as always and members, of course, enjoy access to the growing archive of conversations with the likes of Malachy Clerkin, Donald McRae, Jonathan Liew and many more of our favourite writers.

We enjoyed the benefit of The42 rugby staff’s immediate reaction to the weekend’s Wales win as Garry Doyle and Murray Kinsella huddled around a couple of mics in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening and offered insights between nips of hot whiskey.

Yesterday, the rugby nerds amongst us eavesdropped on Murray’s more considered conversation with rugby analyst Eoin Toolan as they got deep on the data and match analysis, 48 hours after Ireland’s victory.

Murray will send out his weekly rugby newsletter directly to subscribers later this week with more thoughts on the first wartime fortnight of the Andy Farrell era.

Members are invited to join our highly active and very knowledgeable rugby Whatsapp group to steer these members-only pods as well as the Thursday episode of Rugby Weekly. It’s great for us to have a direct line to our listeners, as is the case with the group for the sportswriting podcast too, where we share links to pieces and guests are suggested.

We’ll soon release the first episode of a major GAA podcast we’ve been working on and will hope for members’ input to shape how it looks. Kevin O’Brien will send his GAA newsletter today as he reflects on a weekend on the road.

As we start to build up to Slovakia (and Belfast or Sarajevo?) Paul Fennessy, who was with Ireland boss Mick McCarthy yesterday, will slip an access-all-areas lanyard over the members’ heads and invite them behind the velvet rope; he’ll send out a Soccer Insiders newsletter on Wednesday, in other words.

You can join this growing community of sport fanatics – or just more learn more about the benefits – here, until we’re bought by a Swedish music streaming giant.

Thanks for your support.

