Here's what's coming up for The42 members this week

IF YOU’RE SOMEBODY whose interests span a range of sports, that was a serious weekend’s viewing and might and probably even involved some double-screening.

We’ll steer you through it all from tomorrow again, particularly those of you of a GAA, football or rugby persuasion as the inter-county championships, the Euros and the Lions tour start to get interesting.

Here’s what’s on the menu for The42 members this week.

We’re delighted to announce that on Monday, we will launch GAA Weekly’s new hurling show, with Clare’s Colin Ryan joining our own GAA editor Fintan O’Toole and presenter Maurice Brosnan for the very first episode.

The 2013 All-Ireland winner may have a couple of things to get off his chest…

Tipp were good and took massive advantage when Clare a man down but feel so sorry for Clare today... its fair disheartening when a game hinges on a terrible interpretation of a terrible rule. Ref 🤬 — colin ryan (@Ryan5C) July 4, 2021

Also on Monday, members will be sent a Lions video-analysis piece by our own Murray Kinsella and professional performance coach Eoin Toolan, who will be looking back on the Lions’ victory over their South African counterparts and Ireland’s thrilling encounter with Japan.

On Wednesday, Paul Dollery and guests will look back on Italy and Spain’s Euro semi-final on the Football Family pod, and they’ll return on Thursday to do the same as The Old Enemy, Denmark, face England in the other last-four tie.

Also on Thursday, GAA Weekly will turn its attention to football with Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé joining Kevin O’Brien of this parish and presenter Maurice to look ahead to the weekend’s championship action.

On Saturday, Murray and Eoin will join forces once more to review the Lions’ encounter with the Bulls and Ireland’s second summer Test, this one versus the USA.

Plus, members will also receive Lions analysis emails from Murray and Insiders newsletters in both soccer and GAA throughout the week.

All of this, plus access to all of our podcast back catalogue and our Bylines project, is available to members of The42.