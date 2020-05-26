Here's what you can expect from your membership of The42 this week

GOING ON ANY long drives to test your eye sight this week?

Each week we invite a sports journalist we read and respect to talk to us about the articles, books and other writing that influenced them on the Behind The Lines podcast. Last week we had The Jordan Rules author Sam Smith on the line with Gavin Cooney to discuss The Last Dance and his career covering the Chicago Bulls.

Today, Anna Kessel, women’s sport editor at the Telegraph and author of Eat, Sweat, Play: How Sport Can Change Your Life, joins us for a really interesting and entertaining chat.

Rugby Weekly has rolled on over the past few months each Thursday but Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey have also continued to produce the excellent Rugby Weekly Extra each week. Today, Murray will have an in-depth chat with Connacht legend, John Muldoon. The members-only Whatsapp group continues to be a huge help in steering the direction of the show.

We’ve learned lots about leadership, management and people by eavesdropping on Shane Keegan’s conversations with the likes of Padraig Harrington, Billy Walsh and Stuart Lancaster on How To Win At Dominoes, our coaching podcast. Tomorrow, Shane quizzes Stephen Rochford on his time in charge of Mayo and more.

Warriors, our GAA show, is a mix of stories told in various ways; documentaries on the likes of Wexford ’96, Leitrim ’94 as well as fascinating chats with people like Waterford icon Ken McGrath and tomorrow, Briege Corkery.

The Corkwoman has just the 18 All-Ireland senior titles. Fintan O’Toole asked Briege to discuss three of her favourite games and we’ll release that to members on Thursday.

On Friday, Gavin Cooney and Seamas O’Reilly will fire up the Delorean one more time for another episode of Really Into Years. Who knows where they’ll end up.

We’ll have Insider newsletters throughout the week and Tadhg Coakley’s Bylines essay ‘Hurt’ is, of course, still available. It’s worth catching up on if you missed it last week.