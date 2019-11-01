This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The42's Big, Big Sports Table Quiz is coming to Cork, Dublin and Galway in November

Book your tables now!

By The42 Team Friday 1 Nov 2019, 5:42 PM
Thu 5:42 PM 5,054 Views 1 Comment
Cork3

Who was Ireland’s top try scorer at the 2019 Rugby World Cup?

In which city will the 2020 Champions League football final be played?

How many points will we be docked if I’m caught cheating?

THE42′S BIG, BIG Table Quiz is back!

To celebrate the release of our latest book, Behind the Lines No. 3, we’re heading to Cork, Dublin and Galway for three more of our beloved table quizzes.

You talk a good game all year and we’d love for you, the commenters, to join us to show how much you actually know about sport.

On arrival you’ll receive a free copy of Behind the Lines No. 3, and there’ll be the chance to win lots of spot prizes throughout the quiz.

We’ll have some nice The42 gear for the ultimate winners and more importantly, the honour of taking the quiz title.

We’re kicking things off on Wednesday 13 November in Cork, when we’ll be heading back to Rearden’s on Washington Street again.

On Thursday 21 November, it’s Dublin’s turn as we descend on Copper Face Jack’s for a third year.

And then on Thursday 28 November, we’re heading to see all of our friends out west in An Púcán on Forster Street in Galway.

Space on all three nights is unfortunately limited so to guarantee your place, teams of four people can be booked for the price of €40 here:

Cork (13 Nov)

Dublin (21 Nov)

Galway (28 Nov)

– First published 17.42, 31 Oct

The42 Team

