TIARNÁN O’DONNELL HAS won his first World Cup gold medal at the 2025 Para Rowing World Cup in Varesede.
The Limerick athlete put in a commanding performance for Ireland to cross the line in a time of 8:36.61.
Victory adds to the growing momentum within Ireland’s para rowing programme, and O’Donnell showed his composure after a late schedule change to the A final led to it being moved forward from Sunday to Saturday due to weather concerns.
“I’m delighted with my performance. I told myself I wanted to break 8:40 today and I did that and came away with a gold,” O’Donnell said.
Tiarnán O'Donnell delivers first gold at Para Rowing World Cup
Class Act Rowing Tiarnán O’Donnell