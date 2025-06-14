Tiarnán O'Donnell delivers first gold at Para Rowing World Cup

TIARNÁN O’DONNELL HAS won his first World Cup gold medal at the 2025 Para Rowing World Cup in Varesede.

The Limerick athlete put in a commanding performance for Ireland to cross the line in a time of 8:36.61.

Victory adds to the growing momentum within Ireland’s para rowing programme, and O’Donnell showed his composure after a late schedule change to the A final led to it being moved forward from Sunday to Saturday due to weather concerns.

“I’m delighted with my performance. I told myself I wanted to break 8:40 today and I did that and came away with a gold,” O’Donnell said.