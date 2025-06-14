Advertisement
Tiarnán O’Donnell in action.
Tiarnán O'Donnell delivers first gold at Para Rowing World Cup

Limerick athlete put in a commanding performance for Ireland to cross line in 8:36.61.
4.00pm, 14 Jun 2025

TIARNÁN O’DONNELL HAS won his first World Cup gold medal at the 2025 Para Rowing World Cup in Varesede.

The Limerick athlete put in a commanding performance for Ireland to cross the line in a time of 8:36.61.

Victory adds to the growing momentum within Ireland’s para rowing programme, and O’Donnell showed his composure after a late schedule change to the A final led to it being moved forward from Sunday to Saturday due to weather concerns.

“I’m delighted with my performance. I told myself I wanted to break 8:40 today and I did that and came away with a gold,” O’Donnell said.

