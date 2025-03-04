'I'd be telling lies if I said that wasn't the case' - Derry City boss still adapting to League of Ireland

TIERNAN LYNCH ADMITTED it is taking time for him to adapt to the level of physicality that is accepted in the League of Ireland compared to the Irish League.

The new Derry City boss joined from Larne over the winter and was frustrated by the decisions that went against the Candystripes in the 2-0 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic last night.

That’s now three loses from the opening four games with Lynch’s side second bottom in the Premier Division.

He was angry with the award of both penalty kicks at Richmond Park and also the straight red card that was shown to Carl Winchester for a tackle on Mason Melia.

“I’d be telling lies if I said that wasn’t the case, yeah. That’s something we are definitely having to get used to,” he said of adapting to the new division.

When asked if referees were more lenient up north, Lynch said: “Again, I’ve got to be careful in what I say and how I say it, we have to deal with that and it’s what we do about it.

“I’ve spoken to my own players and spoken to the referee [about the red card]. I have to respect the referee and respect the conversation we’ve had. He was good enough to take the time to talk to me, and I probably have to keep that between us.”

Lynch took his time to consider the question after it was put to him that the reaction of the Pat’s player influence the referee’s decision to send Winchester off.

“Again, I’m very conscious of what I say. I have a big mouth and could get myself in trouble very quickly. I have to respect the referee’s decisions and take this on the chin.

“I can only go off my opinion and I don’t think any of the decisions were clearcut enough. There’s certain things I would be saying if I felt it was the right thing to do, which probably back up my opinion whatever way you want to look at it. What happened has happened, we have to move on, dust ourselves down and go again

“If I was a supporter of Derry City I would be in the exact same position as them, they want to see their team win games. As a manager you probably look at things very differently, there’s a big picture but for any supporter it’s here and now, I understand that.

We are fully aware (results) are not good enough, we are not shying away, we’ll face things head on. The one game we deserved what we got was Shelbourne. Friday night (losing to Waterford), you look at our xG and we weren’t clinical enough and gave away stupid goals. Tonight we were well in that game and decisions went against us.”

St Pat’s boss Stephen Kenny felt both penalty awards were justified and that the challenge warranted a red card.

He felt it was “an important win” after picking up just one point from the first two games and praised Melia for his performance after missing four months of training through injury before making his first start of the season last night.

The Tottenham Hotspur-bound striker impressed in the No.10 role behind Aidan Keena.

“He did very well and we needed him. He did a good job for the team in a different position than he normally plays and shows his adaptability,” Kenny said.

“Different games, tactically, require different solutions. We felt they’d play two 6s who would be defensively disciplined and try to negate the space in there for a 10 so we felt we wanted to utilise the pace in our team.

“We didn’t connect in our build the way we did on Friday [against Sligo Rovers] but every time we broke their press or played a pass we looked like we’d score. Every time we got beyond them, we looked a real goal threat,” Kenny said.

“We missed some good chances. We’ll take that because we had to more or less go with the lads who played the other night. It was an important win for us because we only took a point from the first two games, so we needed to come back with a response.

“We’ve got goals in the team and that’s important. I know it’s the way we play, as well, which means we might concede goals, and that’s the trick, to make sure we can get a balance.

“When you play with as many forwards as we have, we always play with five forwards and Jamie [Lennon] really. It’s important to show we’re capable of keeping clean sheets. We’ve kept two in four games but conceded five in the other two, so we have to make sure we’re a good all-round team.”