Tiger and Charlie Woods to take on Pádraig and Paddy Harrington at PNC Championship

Woods' children Sam, 13, and Charlie, 11, were in Augusta to celebrate his 2019 Masters win.

TIGER WOODS AND 11-year-old Charlie will team-up in the family PNC Championship in December, the golf superstar confirmed this week.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together,” Woods, a 15-time major champion, said.

“It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship.”

The tournament will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on 19 and 20 December.

Major championship winners are invited to compete alongside a family member, with Pádraig Harrington and son Paddy making up one of this year’s 20 teams.

German veteran Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, will return to defend the title they won last year, while American Justin Thomas will make his debut alongside his father, Mike.

LPGA great Annika Sorenstam of Sweden will also play with her dad. Other major champions who will tee it up include Greg Norman, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen and John Daly.

No fans will be allowed at the Florida tournament, but it will be televised.

