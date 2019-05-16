This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 May, 2019
Failed fightback leaves Tiger 'aggressively' chasing birdies at PGA Championship

The 15-time major winner fought back from a poor start and but saw his round fall apart in the final four holes.

By AFP Thursday 16 May 2019, 8:55 PM
Tiger Woods suffered a frustrating opening round at the PGA Championship this afternoon.
Image: UPI/PA Images
TIGER WOODS SAID he will stay aggressive at difficult Bethpage Black in his bid to overtake PGA Championship leader Brooks Koepka after an opening two-over par 72 on Thursday left him nine shots adrift.

In his first competitive round since ending an 11-year major drought by capturing last month’s Masters, 15-time major winner Woods stumbled to two double bogeys, made three birdies and three bogeys as well as an eagle in the opening round at Bethpage Black.

“It wasn’t as clean as I’d like to have it for sure,” Woods said. “Didn’t get off to a very good start.”

Sixth-ranked Woods opened with a double bogey at the 10th hole and made another at the par-3 17th. It was the fourth time Woods began a major with a double bogey or worse, including one at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines that he battled back to win.

But Woods sank a 30-foot eagle putt at the fourth, a 15-footer for birdie at 15 and used his irons to help his inconsistent putting.

“I thought it was going to be hard to get the ball close to the holes,” he said.

“When I had a few opportunities there with short irons, I played aggressively and was able to get them in there where I had makeable putts.

I fought my way back around there, and unfortunately I just didn’t keep it together at the end.”

Woods said he did not play a nine-hole practice round Wednesday because he felt ill, not just for extra rest, but said he felt good during the round.

“I wasn’t feeling that good, so I decided to stay home and rest. I got a little bit sick, so I decided to stay home.”

UPI 20190516 Woods just never got going at Bethpage this afternoon. Source: UPI/PA Images

Much will depend on how the course changes Friday, said Woods, wary of afternoon rain forecasts when he will be on the course.

“We’ll see what the golf course offers up,” he said. “It changed quite a bit from when we played this morning to this afternoon. The greens got a lot faster. We’ll see how it dries out over the next few days.

It’s just going to place another premium on driving the ball in the fairway to get at some of these flags.”

A victory would tie Woods for the record of 82 US PGA Tour titles held by Sam Snead and move him within two of matching the all-time major record of 18 won by Jack Nicklaus.

Woods, who has topped the rankings for a record 683 weeks, also could become world number one for the first time since March 2013 with a victory on the same course where he captured the 2002 US Open.

Woods could become the first golfer since Nicklaus in 1975 to win the Masters and PGA Championship in the same year.

- © AFP 2019

