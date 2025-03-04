'What he said back to me was an absolute disgrace' - Cork City boss blasts referee

🗨️ "I told Damien I thought he was shocking tonight and what he said back to me was an absolute disgrace."



🗨️ "He said "Well, I think your team were shocking".'"



Cork City boss Tim Clancy was not pleased with the officiating tonight. #LOI pic.twitter.com/4Uc5gsh2Fk — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 3, 2025

CORK CITY BOSS Tim Clancy hit out at referee Damien McGraith in the wake of their Premier Division defeat last night in Waterford.

Clancy was sent off by the referee after the game, revealing later that McGraith had criticised Cork City’s performance in the 2-1 loss at the RSC.

Speaking to Virgin Media Sport after the live televised game, Clancy was unhappy with the decision to send off Cork City defender Freddie Anderson in the 63rd minute.

Looks like Tim Clancy has been sent off after full-time.#CCFC84 🇮🇹 — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) March 3, 2025

“Freddie [Anderson] has conceded two fouls in the game I think and the referee has given him two yellow cards. Multiple of their players conceded a lot more than two fouls and weren’t booked.

“I think if you look at the lead up to Freddie’s first booking – Kitt Nelson goes to clear it, and a player goes in with his studs up. It should be a free-kick, he [the referee] doesn’t give it.

Cork boss Tim Clancy was shown two yellow cards and then a red by referee Damien MacGraith after full time at the RSC. #LOI pic.twitter.com/yJGt0r3Qi1 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 3, 2025

“I thought Damien [McGraith] was really poor today to be honest. There’s one in the second half where Ruairi Keating took a shot – one of the biggest deflections you’ll ever see – and he gives a goal kick.

“It took the fourth official, the other linesman who is 50, 60 yards away to actually correct him.”I said to Damien after the game ‘I thought you were shocking’. What he said back to me was an absolute disgrace. He said: ‘Well, I thought your team were shocking’.

“That’s a match official supposed to be officiating a game. I then said that’s your ego getting the better of you and he gave me two yellow cards and sent me off.”

Despite the disappointment of their first defeat of the season, Clancy praised the performance of his players as they now turn their focus to next Friday’s home tie against Sligo Rovers.

A super goal from Alex Nolan, who comes into the team for his first league start! 🤯



Kyle White can't get near the winger and he smashes a shot into the roof of the net!



0-1#LOI pic.twitter.com/xHZOsumCUu — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 3, 2025

“Total pride. I thought the first half we were very,very comfortable. Alex Nolan got a great goal. We had another chance, Alex went one-on-one.

“We dealt with their threats, and then the start of the second half obviously Podge [Amond] gets a great goal. Experienced striker that he is – brilliant little movement in front of the centre-back and finished it really well.

“Look we go down to 10 men then and I thought we defended brilliantly after that. Sickener at the end to concede the goal.”