Tipperary camogie announces major three-year sponsorship deal

Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer in action against Galway in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.

TIPPERARY CAMOGIE HAS announced a major sponsorship deal that aims to support the development of players, structures and facilities within the county.

The landmark three-year deal sees Alpha Drives Ltd become the county’s main sponsor while an athletic development partnership with Setanta College has also been agreed.

This news comes ahead of GAA’s annual Congress this weekend, where the GPA will submit a motion which will propose a merger between the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association.

The deal with Setanta will include long-term development programmes for players from U14 up to senior level in Tipperary, along with access to top quality facilities.

The move will also ensure that camogie players within the county are provided with an equal level of athletic development support and facilities as hurlers in Tipperary, following a similar partnership announced with Setanta back in December.

“This partnership will provide Tipperary Camogie with great scope to develop, enhance and promote our teams over the next three years,” Tipperary camogie chairperson Denis Lenihan said after the announcement.

“We are delighted to have Alpha Drives LTD. on board, and we hope this partnership will lead to greater achievements for both parties.”

Alpha Drives, which has headquarters in Porlaoise, design and manufacture power distribution and motor control panels.

Tipperary reached the All-Ireland semi-final of the senior championship last year, where they were narrowly edged out by eventual champions Galway.