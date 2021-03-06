Tributes paid after two-time Tipperary All-Ireland senior hurling winner passes away

THE TIPPERARY COUNTY board have paid tribute after the passing of two-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner Tom McLoughney.

Source: Cathal Noonan

The Kilruane MacDonaghs club man was part of Tipperary’s Liam MacCarthy Cup triumphs in 1961 and 1962. He started corner-forward in the first success over Dublin and then was full-forward the following year in the victory against Wexford in the decider.

Tom McLoughney RIP (1940-2021)

Tom (on the left) enjoying a cigarette after 🇺🇦 Tipperary's victory over Dublin in the 1961 🇮🇪 All-Ireland Final.

Jimmy Doyle in the centre.

Kieran Carey on the right. pic.twitter.com/TwJZYX08t7 — Kilruane MacDonaghs (@MacDonaghsGAA) March 6, 2021

McLoughney made his league debut for Tipperary in 1959, going on to add three Munster medals, two National League wins and two Oireachtas medals to his honours list. He was also a senior selector with Tipperary in 1980 while filling the same role as his club collected three county senior titles in a row between 1977 and 1979.

Tipperary GAA Press Release - Tom McLoughney RIP - https://t.co/A6b49B88VW pic.twitter.com/plbgX0U3Q2 — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) March 6, 2021

Tipperary county board chairman Joe Kennedy hailed McLoughney.

“I am very saddened to hear of the passing of Tom McLoughney, who made a massive contribution to Tipperary GAA, as a player, selector and in latter years a loyal and dedicated supporter of both club and county. Tom was one of lifes gentleman and always a pleasure to meet at games”.

McLoughney was the first player from his club to claim an All-Ireland senior hurling medal and they paid tribute to him as well today.

Tom McLoughney RIP

1965 North Semi-Final

MacDonaghs V Borrisokane in Nenagh.

Tom under pressure from flying hurls. pic.twitter.com/xLp0EnGJxJ — Kilruane MacDonaghs (@MacDonaghsGAA) March 6, 2021

