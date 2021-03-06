BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tributes paid after two-time Tipperary All-Ireland senior hurling winner passes away

Tom McLoughney started in Tipperary’s Liam MacCarthy Cup victores in 1961 and 1962.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 3:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,509 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5373922

THE TIPPERARY COUNTY board have paid tribute after the passing of two-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner Tom McLoughney.

general-view-of-a-tipperary-flag Source: Cathal Noonan

The Kilruane MacDonaghs club man was part of Tipperary’s Liam MacCarthy Cup triumphs in 1961 and 1962. He started corner-forward in the first success over Dublin and then was full-forward the following year in the victory against Wexford in the decider.

McLoughney made his league debut for Tipperary in 1959, going on to add three Munster medals, two National League wins and two Oireachtas medals to his honours list. He was also a senior selector with Tipperary in 1980 while filling the same role as his club collected three county senior titles in a row between 1977 and 1979.

Tipperary county board chairman Joe Kennedy hailed McLoughney.

“I am very saddened to hear of the passing of Tom McLoughney, who made a massive contribution to Tipperary GAA, as a player, selector and in latter years a loyal and dedicated supporter of both club and county. Tom was one of lifes gentleman and always a pleasure to meet at games”.

McLoughney was the first player from his club to claim an All-Ireland senior hurling medal and they paid tribute to him as well today.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

