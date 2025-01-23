Tipperary hurlers announce 38-man squad for league with Maher to captain team

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Cahill has announced his senior hurling squad ahead of the start of the 2025 league campaign, with Ronan Mahe once again set to captain the Premier this year.

Advertisement

Thurles Sarsfields defender Maher will lead the side for third season (previously in 2022 and 2024), with Jake Morris continuing in the vice-captaincy role.

The experienced Noel McGrath is joined by his brothers John and Brian in the squad, while injury is currently sidelining Conor Stakelum and Joe Caesar.

There are x members of the Tipperary team that contested last year’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final against Offaly included in the senior squad by Cahill – Aaron O’Halloran, Sam O’Farrell, Conor Martin, Darragh McCarthy, and Oisín O’Donoghue.

Tipperary play Galway at 3.45pm in Pearse Stadium in Division 1A on Sunday in their opening match.

The Tipperary panel in full reads: