TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Cahill has announced his senior hurling squad ahead of the start of the 2025 league campaign, with Ronan Mahe once again set to captain the Premier this year.
Advertisement
Thurles Sarsfields defender Maher will lead the side for third season (previously in 2022 and 2024), with Jake Morris continuing in the vice-captaincy role.
The experienced Noel McGrath is joined by his brothers John and Brian in the squad, while injury is currently sidelining Conor Stakelum and Joe Caesar.
There are x members of the Tipperary team that contested last year’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final against Offaly included in the senior squad by Cahill – Aaron O’Halloran, Sam O’Farrell, Conor Martin, Darragh McCarthy, and Oisín O’Donoghue.
Tipperary play Galway at 3.45pm in Pearse Stadium in Division 1A on Sunday in their opening match.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tipperary hurlers announce 38-man squad for league with Maher to captain team
TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Cahill has announced his senior hurling squad ahead of the start of the 2025 league campaign, with Ronan Mahe once again set to captain the Premier this year.
Thurles Sarsfields defender Maher will lead the side for third season (previously in 2022 and 2024), with Jake Morris continuing in the vice-captaincy role.
The experienced Noel McGrath is joined by his brothers John and Brian in the squad, while injury is currently sidelining Conor Stakelum and Joe Caesar.
There are x members of the Tipperary team that contested last year’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final against Offaly included in the senior squad by Cahill – Aaron O’Halloran, Sam O’Farrell, Conor Martin, Darragh McCarthy, and Oisín O’Donoghue.
Tipperary play Galway at 3.45pm in Pearse Stadium in Division 1A on Sunday in their opening match.
The Tipperary panel in full reads:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Hurling Ronan Maher Teamsheet Tipperary