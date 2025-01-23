Advertisement
Tipperary boss Liam Cahill with Ronan Maher. James Crombie/INPHO
Tipperary hurlers announce 38-man squad for league with Maher to captain team

Tipperary play Galway in Pearse Stadium on Sunday in their opening league match.
10.08am, 23 Jan 2025

 

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Cahill has announced his senior hurling squad ahead of the start of the 2025 league campaign, with Ronan Mahe once again set to captain the Premier this year.

Thurles Sarsfields defender Maher will lead the side for third season (previously in 2022 and 2024), with Jake Morris continuing in the vice-captaincy role.

The experienced Noel McGrath is joined by his brothers John and Brian in the squad, while injury is currently sidelining Conor Stakelum and Joe Caesar.

There are x members of the Tipperary team that contested last year’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final against Offaly included in the senior squad by Cahill – Aaron O’Halloran, Sam O’Farrell, Conor Martin, Darragh McCarthy, and Oisín O’Donoghue.

Tipperary play Galway at 3.45pm in Pearse Stadium in Division 1A on Sunday in their opening match.

The Tipperary panel in full reads:

  1. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
  2. Michael Breen – Ballina
  3. Dylan Walsh – Ballingarry
  4. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
  5. Conor Martin – Cappawhite
  6. Gavin O’Halloran – Carrick Swan
  7. Aaron O’Halloran – Carrick Swan
  8. Oisin O’Donoghue – Cashel King Cormacs
  9. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
  10. Danny Slattery – Clonoulty Rossmore
  11. Robert Doyle – Clonoulty Rossmore
  12. David Nolan – Gortnahoe Glengoole
  13. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross Ballycahill
  14. Andy Ormond – JK Brackens
  15. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
  16. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
  17. Billy Seymour – Kiladangan
  18. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs
  19. Brian McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
  20. John McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
  21. Noel McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
  22. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall
  23. Seanie Kenneally – Moneygall
  24. Rhys Shelly – Moycarkey Borris
  25. Kieran Cummins – Moycarkey Borris
  26. Gearoid O’Connor – Moyne Templetuohy
  27. Conor Bowe – Moyne Templetuohy
  28. Jake Morris – Nenagh Eire Óg
  29. Josh Keller – Nenagh Eire Óg
  30. Sam O’Farrell – Nenagh Eire Óg
  31. Alan Tynan – Roscrea
  32. Jason Forde – Silvermines
  33. Michael Corcoran – Silvermines
  34. Peter McGarry – St Mary’s Clonmel
  35. Seamus Kennedy – St Mary’s Clonmel
  36. Darragh Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields
  37. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
  38. Darragh McCarthy – Toomevara
