Tipperary and Kilkenny senior hurling club games live on TV next Sunday

TIPPERARY AND KILKENNY senior club hurling action will be in the TV spotlight for next weekend’s live GAA club coverage.

Sunday’s double-bill on TG4 will feature a Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final and a Kilkenny first round championship tie, that doubles up as a relegation semi-final on Noreside.

The opening game on Sunday comes live from Semple Stadium with two recent senior hurling champions facing off. Loughmore-Castleiney, victors in 2021, will meet the 2022 kingpins Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The action then switches to Kilkenny in John Locke Park in Callan, as James Stephens take on Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Both teams have a chance to claim the victory that will force them back into the championship at the quarter-final stage, while defeat will consign them to a relegation final place.

The teams contested the county senior final in 2022, Ballyhale Shamrocks winning by seven points, a result that saw them complete five-in-a-row, before they lost out by a point in last year’s decider.

Sunday 15 September

Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final

Kilruane MacDonaghs v Loughmore-Castleiney, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2.15pm.

Kilkenny senior hurling first round/relegation semi-final