Tipperary youngsters ovecome Limerick to reach Munster Championship semi-final

TIPPERARY U17S EARNED a convincing 1-14 to 1-04 victory over Limerick in Thursday night’s Daryl D’Arcy Cup game in Mallow.

They progress to the Munster semi-final in two weeks following the impressive 10-point win.

Ben Carey, Paddy O’Keeffe and Joe Higgins were among the scorers early on as Tipperary established a commanding lead they seldom looked like relinquishing.

A crucial moment took place towards the end of the first half — Tipperary’s Ciaran Byrne was black carded for a foul, but Bobby Smith could not convert the ensuing penalty leaving Limerick trailing.

It remained close enough at half-time, with Tipp 0-5 to 0-2 ahead.

An Aidan O’Shea goal early in the second half gave Limerick real hope of a comeback as it brought them to within a point of their rivals.

However, Tipperary upped the gears thereafter, with a Fionn Fitzgerald goal helping them to restore a healthy advantage and ultimately see the game out comfortably.