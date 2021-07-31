Waterford claim first senior championship win over Tipperary in 13 years after pulsating finish

Waterford 4-28

Tipperary 2-27

ULTIMATELY IT WAS all distilled down to injury-time, those frantic passages of play unfolding as the outcome hung in the balance.

Tipperary's Dan McCormack and Waterford's Peter Hogan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Waterford entered the additional time, gripping to a two-point lead and under severe pressure from a recovering Tipperary. Neil Montgomery gave them some breathing space by raising a white flag before the McGrath brothers fashioned a goal opening into the City End of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Noel’s pass paved the way for John to strike but Shaun O’Brien’s intervention was pivotal as he tipped over to limit the damage for Waterford to a point. Then when he boomed the resultant puckout downfield, Montgomery escaped from the crowd and drilled low for his team’s fourth goal.

At last the Waterford crowd could exhale, safe in the knowledge that a first senior hurling championship win over Tipperary since 2008 was secured. Montgomery and Colin Dunford added gloss to the result with points, reinforcing the valuable impact of their bench as Mikey Kiely’s brace brought that tally to 1-5.

Galway and Tipperary knocked out in the space of seven days, Waterford will head to Croke Park for next weekend’s semi-finals, surfing a wave of rising momentum.

The first-half scoring rates created a pulsating air to the game. In a two-minute phase early on, there were four goal chances created. Stephen Bennett was crowded out on one occasion and Austin Gleeson’s shot flashed wide. At the opposite end Seamus Callanan’s positioning and opportunism meant he didn’t pass on those opportunities as Tipperary registered two quickfire goals.

Seamus Callanan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Tipperary needed that after Jamie Barron’s terrific play had inspired Waterford to start the better, leading 0-5 to 0-1 in the 5th minute. The goals unsettled Waterford momentarily but they netted twice themselves. Gleeson drilled home on the turn after a wonderful team move in the 11th minute, Dessie Hutchinson whipped in a shot after another good passing sequence ten minutes later.

Both goals stemmed from Waterford inflicting big turnovers on Tipperary players in possession, then subsequently punishing them with a counter-attack. Ten different Waterford figures scored in the first half, including three defenders and Hutchinson looked electric when in possession.

But Tipperary only trailed 2-14 to 2-13 at the interval. Waterford threatened to accelerate clear yet were pegged back by Jason Forde (0-6) and John O’Dwyer (0-4) as their scoring contributions were invaluable.

More to follow…

Scorers for Waterford: Dessie Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Austin Gleeson (0-2 sideline) 1-3 each, Neil Montgomery 1-2, Jamie Barron 0-4, Peter Hogan 0-3, Kieran Bennett, Michael Kiely, Jack Fagan, 0-2 each, Shane McNulty, Calum Lyons, Patrick Curran, Colin Dunford 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-12 (0-7f, 0-2 ’65), Seamus Callanan 2-0, John O’Dwyer 0-4, Michael Breen, Ronan Maher 0-3 each, John McGrath 0-2, Noel McGrath, Mark Kehoe, Willie Connors 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle), 2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside).

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 9. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore).

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle).

Subs

17. Kevin Moran (De La Salle) for Shane Bennett (temp) (23)

33. Bennett for Moran (30)

21. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside) for Curran (44)

22. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside) for Prendergast (59)

18. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan) for Fagan (63)

19. Billy Power (Clonea) for Hogan (65)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh).

4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg). 5. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens), 7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields).

12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan).

9. Michael Breen (Ballina), 10. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

15. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch – captain), 14. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).

Subs

21. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel) for Heffernan (half-time)

20. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Morris (44)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!