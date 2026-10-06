Tipperary and Westmeath county senior finals live on TV on Sunday

THE TIPPERARY AND Westmeath county senior finals are both live on TG4 this weekend.

The Westmeath football decider sees reigning champions The Downs take on 2024 winners St Loman’s Mullingar. That final two years went to a replay before St Loman’s won on penalties.

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The Downs can call on Westmeath players like Luke Loughlin, Charlie Drumm, and Kevin O’Sullivan, while John Heslin and Sam McCartan are key for St Loman’s.

Commentary is from Garry Mac Donnacha and Tomás Ó Flatharta, with Charlie McGeever and Tommy Konstantin on analysis.

The Tipperary final brings together neighbouring clubs Thurles Sarsfields and Moycarkey-Borris. Thurles Sarsfields lost the 2023 decider after a replay, while they last claimed the title in 2017. Tipperary star Ronan Maher returned from injury in their semi-final win over Nenagh Éire Óg, while Conor and Darragh Stakelum are other inter-county figures in their ranks.

This is Moycarkey’s first time contesting a senior hurling final since 1982 with goalkeeper Rhys Shelly their main county star along with 2025 All-Ireland U20 winners Joe Egan and David Costigan.

Commentary here is by Brian Tyers and Cathal Moore, with Pat Fleury and Michael Rice on punditry duty, and Micheál Ó Domhnaill is the presenter.

Sunday 11 October

Westmeath senior football final

The Downs v St Loman’s Mullingar, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm.

Tipperary senior hurling final

Moycarkey-Borris v Thurles Sarsfields, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm