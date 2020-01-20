This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 January, 2020
Tom Brady 'open-minded' as Patriots great nears free agency

He has played his entire career for the New England Patriots but Brady is open-minded about joining another team in free agency.

By The42 Team Monday 20 Jan 2020, 9:52 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
TOM BRADY REITERATED he is keeping an open mind as he approaches free agency for the first time in his career.

The New England Patriots quarterback is set to hit the open market in the off-season, adamant he is keen to keep playing despite a 2019 campaign in which signs of decline were obvious for the 42-year-old.

Brady, who has played his entire career in New England, previously said he would “explore opportunities” in free agency following the Patriots’ Wild Card round loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“It’s only been a couple weeks and I’ve had a lot of time with my family the last couple weeks and just been decompressing from the season,” he said in a radio interview. 

“I’ve said earlier I’m open-minded about the process, and at the same time I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

“Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

