AFL and GAA to 'work through the opportunities and challenges in a really open way'

THERE IS A mutual desire for the GAA and AFL to collaborate in a number of ways, according to a senior figure in the Australian organisation.

“There is a genuine desire on both sides to continue strengthening the relationship, particularly around supporting Irish players pursuing opportunities in Australia, and we’re excited about what further collaboration between our two organisations could look like,” said Tom Harley, the AFL chief operating officer.

Harley flew to Ireland this week with AFL executive general manager of football Greg Swann and general manager operations Tristan Salter to meet GAA president Jarlath Burns, director general Tom Ryan and director of player, club and games administration Feargal McGill.

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A return of the International Rules series for the first time since 2017 was on the agenda, alongside the recruitment of Irish players to the AFL.

Constructive

Yesterday, Donegal confirmed the news that star player Finbarr Roarty has signed for AFL side Collingwood.

Roarty is the latest high-profile AFL recruitment from the GAA. He signed just two months after Kobe McDonald linked up with St Kilda in the wake of ending Mayo’s 75-year wait for Sam Maguire.

“It was an extremely valuable and constructive meeting and reinforced just how strong the relationship is between the AFL and the GAA,” Harley told AFL.com.au.

“We have enormous respect for the GAA and it was important for us to sit down together in person, understand each other’s perspectives and work through the opportunities and challenges in a really open way.”

According to AFL.com.au a focus of the meeting at Croke Park on Tuesday was “a proposed set of AFL-GAA protocols governing the recruitment of Irish players, greater transparency between the two leagues and centralisation of information.

Recruiters

“The discussion also covered how AFL clubs identify talent and safeguards around recruitment, with recruiters increasing their focus on Ireland again following the coronavirus pandemic.”

The AFL’s official site said the GAA wants more support for Irish players returning home for Gaelic Football commitments and discussed a potential contribution model recognising the role Irish clubs and counties have had when a player “enjoys a long-term career in Australia like Conor Nash, Mark O’Connor or Conor McKenna, who is close to signing an extension with Brisbane after winning a second premiership in September”.

The 42 understands the GAA plan to address the meeting at a later date.