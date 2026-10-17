McKibbin and Lowry moving up at India Championship

TOM MCKIBBIN AND Shane Lowry are well placed after the weather-delayed second round of the DP World India Championship.

McKibbin and Rory McIlroy were six-under by the close of round two, with McKibbin shooting 71 and McIlroy 68.

Advertisement

Lowry, meanwhile, gathered eight birdies to go round in 65 for four-under.

In the early stages of round three, McKibbin and Lowry kicked on with three early birdies, but McIlroy found early trouble with a double-bogey at the sixth.

Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra led at 10-under as he began his third round.

Elsewhere, Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh had to endure tough weather at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Amid strong winds, Maguire coughed up five bogeys and a double-bogey before pulling back three birdies late in her round. A closing bogey meant a 77 and five-over.

Walsh’s front nine similarly featured five bogeys and a double before a steadier back nine, which included two birdies and a bogey. Her 78 left her on 14-over.

Only eight players are under par, led by South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi on nine-under.