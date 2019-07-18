This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trippier thrilled to work under Simeone

The full-back has completed a move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 12:10 AM
1 hour ago 934 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4729258
Kieran Trippier made 38 appearances for Tottenham last season.
KIERAN TRIPPIER IS delighted at the prospect of working under Diego Simeone after completing his move to Atletico Madrid.

England international Trippier officially joined LaLiga giants Atleti from Tottenham on Wednesday, signing a three-year contract in a deal reportedly worth €22million (£20m).

Trippier impressed in England’s charge to the World Cup semi-finals at Russia 2018, but struggled to recapture that form for Spurs last term.

Serie A side Napoli expressed firm interest despite the 28-year-old slipping out of the England squad, while Juventus and Manchester United were also linked, but it is Atleti who secured the right-back.

And it would seem having the opportunity to work with Simeone was a major factor in Trippier’s move to Madrid.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’ve always wanted to play abroad and what a place to play,” Trippier told Atleti’s official website.

“A fantastic team, an unbelievable manager and I’m just looking forward to getting on with it now.

“They’ve been to some major finals, they’ve done so well in LaLiga over the years. They have world class players and a brilliant manager.

“I can’t wait to work with the manager, learn from the manager and help the team be a success in the future. You can see how close he is with his squad.”

Trippier made 38 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham in 2018-19, scoring one goal.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie