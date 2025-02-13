Advertisement
Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring for AZ Alkmaar tonight. Alamy Stock Photo
Troy Parrott bags 17th goal of the season, Robbie Keane wins with Ferencvaros

Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar side have a strong advantage going into the second leg.
10.25pm, 13 Feb 2025

TROY PARROTT BAGGED his 17th goal of the season as AZ Alkmaar won 4-1 tonight at home to Galatasaray in their Europa League play-off first leg.

Parrott converted a 37th minute penalty to put AZ ahead 2-1 and they added further goals in the second half against a Galatasaray side that finished with ten men.

Earlier, Israel’s Mohammad Abu Fani struck the only goal in Budapest as Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros won 1-0 against Viktoria Plzen.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2025

