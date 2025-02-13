The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Troy Parrott bags 17th goal of the season, Robbie Keane wins with Ferencvaros
TROY PARROTT BAGGED his 17th goal of the season as AZ Alkmaar won 4-1 tonight at home to Galatasaray in their Europa League play-off first leg.
Parrott converted a 37th minute penalty to put AZ ahead 2-1 and they added further goals in the second half against a Galatasaray side that finished with ten men.
Earlier, Israel’s Mohammad Abu Fani struck the only goal in Budapest as Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros won 1-0 against Viktoria Plzen.
More to follow…
