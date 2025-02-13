Troy Parrott bags 17th goal of the season, Robbie Keane wins with Ferencvaros

TROY PARROTT BAGGED his 17th goal of the season as AZ Alkmaar won 4-1 tonight at home to Galatasaray in their Europa League play-off first leg.

Parrott converted a 37th minute penalty to put AZ ahead 2-1 and they added further goals in the second half against a Galatasaray side that finished with ten men.

Earlier, Israel’s Mohammad Abu Fani struck the only goal in Budapest as Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros won 1-0 against Viktoria Plzen.

More to follow…

Advertisement

– © AFP 2025