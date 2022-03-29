'To score the winner that late in the Aviva, a mile away from my house, is honestly incredible'

- Emma Duffy reports from the Aviva Stadium

“INCREDIBLE… I’M STILL SHAKING now, it was honestly one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life. I’m over the moon.”

Troy Parrott’s immediate post-match thoughts.

It was a case of fifth time lucky as a Parrott beauty, with effectively the last kick of the game, gave Ireland a 1-0 win over Lithuania in tonight’s international friendly.

A moment of magic from the Tottenham Hotspur striker, currently on loan at MK Dons, settled matters in the 97th minute as he controlled the ball brilliantly just outside the box and struck home sweetly.

With five minutes of injury time originally called, it looked like this wouldn’t be Ireland’s night as they were left frustrated in front of 32,682 fans at the Aviva Stadium.

The Boys In Green had scored four times before the late, great winner, but all four efforts were chalked off for offside. Chiedozie Ogbene (two), Conor Hourihane and Scott Hogan were all denied, before super sub Parrott took flight and marked himself out as the hero.

Fair to say it was the best moment of his young career so far?

“By far, by far,” the 20-year-old smiled afterwards. “To score the winner that late in the Aviva in front of the home fans, a mile or so away from my house, is honestly incredible.”

Reliving the goal, the moment of individual brilliance before he wheeled away in celebration, the Dubliner continued:

“When Conor [Hourihane] was going to cross the ball, I was too far away from getting into the box, so I tried to read where the second ball was going to land and it came straight to me. It felt like the ball was never going to come down, I had to take two touches before I could get the shot off.

“As soon as it didn’t get blocked by the first man coming out, I had a feeling it was going towards the goal. To see it hit the back of the net was crazy.”

ABSOLUTE SCENES 🤯



Troy Parrott wins it for the Republic of Ireland in the 97th minute! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/FhWXuRQPfi — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 29, 2022

A 62nd-minute substitute for Will Keane, Parrott was happy to make his impact felt.

Manager Stephen Kenny hailed him in his post-match press conference for “channelling his disappointment in the right way,” and pointed out that his Ireland goals have all come in difficult circumstances; his priors a quick-fire double against Andorra.

“Obviously when I get the chance, I want to take it and luckily tonight, I could do that,” the match-winner said. “It’s a good trait to have – as a sub or as a starter, all you want to do is have an impact on the game and luckily tonight, I could do that.”

Parrott played in all three positions across the front three during his half-hour on the pitch, showing his versatility on top of all else. Kenny debated whether the nine was his preferred one, but the player himself wouldn’t be drawn on that.

“At this stage of my career, I think it’s massively important that I can play in different positions so I’m selectable, in not just one preferred position. Luckily I’ve been blessed with a gift that I can play in them different positions and it gets me on the pitch.

“To be fair, growing up, I was always a striker, and it’s where I played for most of my career coming up through academies and stuff like that. As I said just there, I don’t mind which of the positions I play in. If it gets me on the pitch, I’m happy to do a job anywhere.”

He was also content with the international window on an individual level; tonight’s 1-0 win coming after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Belgium, leaving Ireland unbeaten in eight games.

“It’s been a really good week. As I said at the start of the week, I think most of the work comes in training. It’s so important, especially for me, to train how I play. All week I feel like I’ve trained to the best that I can and you reap the rewards from that.”

