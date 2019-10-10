Watch: The incredibly soft red card shown to Ireland U21 striker Parrott

Parrott was sent off in the 63rd minute.

IRELAND BATTLED TO a hard-earned point against top-seeds Italy in tonight’s Uefa U21 European Championship qualifier in Tallaght, but Stephen Kenny’s side were left incensed by a red card for Troy Parrott.

Parrott was shown a second yellow by the German referee for his involvement in an incident which also saw Italy striker Moise Kean sent-off, much to the bewilderment of the Ireland players.

Tensions threatened to bubble over all evening during a hotly-contested Group 1 encounter, and when Parrott and Kean clashed in the 63rd minute, Sascha Stegemann took the opportunity to dish out severe punishment.

While you could argue Kean’s dismissal was harsh, the referee’s decision to send Tottenham striker Parrott off was extremely severe, after he had been booked early in the scoreless draw.

64: RED CARD!



Ireland U21s 0-0 Italy U21s.



Italy's Moise Kean is shown a straight red card for pushing Troy Parrott, but the Tottenham forward is then shown a second yellow card for his own role in the incident.#IRLU21 #U21EURO pic.twitter.com/gEVRYkyKSA — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 10, 2019 Source: eir Sport /Twitter

Our match report from Tallaght Stadium is here.

