Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Watch: The incredibly soft red card shown to Ireland U21 striker Parrott

The Tottenham man was shown a second yellow by the German official.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 10:18 PM
1 hour ago 6,191 Views 12 Comments
Parrott was sent off in the 63rd minute.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND BATTLED TO a hard-earned point against top-seeds Italy in tonight’s Uefa U21 European Championship qualifier in Tallaght, but Stephen Kenny’s side were left incensed by a red card for Troy Parrott.

Parrott was shown a second yellow by the German referee for his involvement in an incident which also saw Italy striker Moise Kean sent-off, much to the bewilderment of the Ireland players.

Tensions threatened to bubble over all evening during a hotly-contested Group 1 encounter, and when Parrott and Kean clashed in the 63rd minute, Sascha Stegemann took the opportunity to dish out severe punishment.  

While you could argue Kean’s dismissal was harsh, the referee’s decision to send Tottenham striker Parrott off was extremely severe, after he had been booked early in the scoreless draw.

Our match report from Tallaght Stadium is here.

The42 Team

