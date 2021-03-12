Here your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Irish sporting interest in rugby, hockey and golf this weekend.

THE SIX NATIONS returns this weekend with Ireland facing Scotland in rugby on Sunday in the centrepiece of the sporting schedule.

There’s also rugby action involving the Irish provinces tonight and tomorrow night while the Ireland women’s hockey team play Great Britain on Saturday and Sunday.

The Players Championship is the golfing focus from Sawgrass along with plenty soccer action, the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham commanding attention on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what’s in store on the TV sporting front this weekend.

Friday

11.30am: Day 2 of The Players Championship is live from TPC Sawgrass in Florida on Sky Sports Golf.

1.15pm: Stage 6 of Paris-Nice is live on Eurosport.

2pm: Live Serie A action on Premier Sports 1 as Lazio play Crotone.

5.45pm: It’s Leinster facing Zebre in the start of the weekend’s Pro14 action on eir Sport 1.

7.45pm: The domestic soccer season begins with Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk in the FAI President’s Cup on the Watch LOI service. Catch Blackburn Rovers against Brentford in the Championship at the same time on Sky Sports Football.

8pm: Munster take on Scarlets in the Pro14, a game live on TG4 and eir Sport 1. Glasgow Warriors play Ospreys at the same time on eir Sport 2.

8pm: Newcastle play Aston Villa in the Premier League on BT Sport 1.

Saturday

9am: Live third round action from the Qatar Masters on the European Tour on Sky Sports Golf.

12.15pm: Early action in the Championship as the latest game in Swansea’s promotion bid sees them play Luton Town.

12.20pm: Stage 7 of Paris-Nice is live on Eurosport.

12.30pm: The Premier League schedule for the day begins with Leeds facing Chelsea on BT Sport 1.

1.30pm: The coverage of the third round of The Players Championship begins on Sky Sports Golf.

1.30pm: ITV racing coverage comes from Sandown and Wolverhampton.

2pm: Ireland play Great Britain in the women’s hockey SoftCo Series in Belfast, watch the opening match on the RTÉ Player and BBC Sport NI website.

2.15pm: The Six Nations schedule begins with Italy next up for Grand Slam-chasing Wales, catch this game on Virgin Media One and ITV.

2.30pm: Bayern Munich are taking on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 2.

3pm: Crystal Palace meet West Brom on Sky Sports Premier League and Premier Sport 1.

3.15pm: Real Madrid go up against Elche on La Liga TV.

4.45pm: The focus is on Twickenham as England take on France in the Six Nations, again on Virgin Media One and ITV.

5.15pm: The latest deferred AFLW coverage from Round 7 is available on TG4.

5.30pm: Everton play Burnley in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while Borussia Dortmund play Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 2.

7.30pm: Evening action of the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.35pm: It’s Ulster against Dragons in the Pro14 on eir Sport 1 while Connacht play Edinburgh in the same competition, live both on TG4 and eir Sport 2.

8pm: It’s Fulham v Man City in the Premier League on BT Sport 1 while Atletico Madrid play Getafe on La Liga TV.

Sunday

12pm: More deferred AFLW coverage can be watched on TG4 while Southampton v Brighton in the Premier League is on BBC One.

12.15pm: It’s Sheffield Wednesday against Norwich City in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

1pm: It’s Benetton against Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 on eir Sport 1.

1.30pm: The final of The Players Championship at Sawgrass begins on Sky Sports Golf.

1.45pm: There’s live racing action from Naas on TG4.

2pm: Coverage of Stage 8 of Paris-Nice is on Eurosport.

2pm: Leicester City face Sheffield United on Sky Sports Main Event in the Premier League. On Premier Sports 2 it’s Torino v Inter Milan in Serie A.

2.30pm: RB Leipzig are up against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on BT Sport ESPN.

3pm: The big rugby game of the weekend for Irish fans, a Six Nations clash against Scotland in Murrayfield is on Virgin Media One and BBC One.

4.30pm: Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur is the Premier League showdown on Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Match 2 of the weekend for the Ireland women’s hockey side against Great Britain, its live on RTÉ 2 and the BBC Sport NI website.

5pm: Juventus are pitted against Cagliari in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

5.30pm: Catch the final round of the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sky Sports Golf.

7.15pm: Man United against West Ham is the final Premier League match of the day on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: AC Milan play Napoli in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

11.20pm: Catch up on all of the weekend’s Six Nations highlights on Virgin Media Two.

