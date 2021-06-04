Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Leinster, Limerick and England all in action this weekend.

IT’S A BIG weekend of hurling league action, the Irish provinces are playing in the Rainbow Cup and there’s soccer friendles ahead of the start of the Euros.

There’s also the Derby at Epsom and golf action from Ohio on the PGA Tour with the Memorial Tournament.

Here’s what’s coming up on TV for sports fans over the weekend.

Friday

8.05am: Crusaders play Western Force in the Super Rugby on Rugby Pass.

9.55am: Coverage of the French Open in tennis begins in Eurosport.

10.45am: It’s Red against Blues in the Super Rugby action on Rugby Pass.

10.45am: England against New Zealand, Day Three of the first test at Lords, is on Sky Sports Main Event.

10.50am: Melbourne face Brisbane Lions in the AFL on BT Sport 1.

1.30pm: Racing from Epsom is on ITV with the feature races seeing the Coronation Cup at 3.10pm and the Cazoo Oaks at 4.30pm.

6pm: TG4 have live coverage from the Rainbow Cup with Connacht playing Ospreys.

6.30pm: Spain play Portugal in an international soccer friendly on Sky Sports Football.

7.45pm: Italy take on Czech Republic as the international soccer continues on Sky Sports Football.

7.45pm: Sale Sharks play Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Live PGA Tour golf from the Memorial Tournament on Sky Sports Main Event.

8.15pm: Leinster face Glasgow Warriors in the Rainbow Cup on Eir Sport 1.

Saturday

8.05am: Highlanders play Waratahs in Super Rugby, it can be watched on Rugby Pass. If you’re up early enough, it’s Chiefs v Rebels beforehand at 5.35am.

10am: Coverage of the French Open in tennis begins in Eurosport.

10.45am: Brumbies play Hurricanes in Super Rugby, also on Rugby Pass.

10.40am: Essendon play Richmond in the AFL on BT Sport ESPN. If you’re up earlier, you can watch St Kilda against Sydney Swans at 4.45am on BT Sport 1.

11am: England take on New Zealand in Day Four of the first test, it’s on Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Live qualifying action from the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix is on Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: The first round of the European Open is on Sky Sports Golf.

1.25pm: ITV have live racing from Epsom with the Derby off at 4.30pm.

2.30pm: Live coverage on RTÉ 2 as Ireland play the Netherlands in Pool A of the Women’s EuroHockey Nations Championship.

3pm: Hurling league action begins for the day as Antrim face Wexford on TG4.

3pm: Leaders Bristol Bears face Leicester in the Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 3.

5pm: Wales play Albania in an international friendly on Sky Sports Football.

5pm: The third round of the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament is on Sky Sports Golf.

5.15pm: Eir Sport 1 are showing the hurling clash of Dublin against Clare.

5.15pm: Ulster against Edinburgh in the Rainbow Cup is live on Eir Sport 2.

6.30pm: Ladies football league action on TG4, Dublin playing Tipperary.

7pm: Golf action from the US Women’s Open is on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.15pm: RTÉ and Eir Sport 1 both have the big hurling game of the night with Limerick taking on Cork.

8pm: Toulouse v Bordeaux in Top 14 action from France on Premier Sports 2.

Sunday

10am: Coverage of the French Open in tennis begins in Eurosport.

11am: Day Two of the European Open in golf is on Sky Sports Golf.

11.30am: There’s Moto GP action live on BT Sport 2 with the Grand Prix of Catalunya.

1pm: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

1.45pm: Kilkenny go up against Laois in the hurling league on TG4.

2pm: You can catch Westmeath taking on Tipperary in the hurling league on the TG4 app.

3pm: Second-placed Exeter face Northampton in the Premiership rugby action on BT Sport 1.

3pm: The fifth and final day of the first test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s is on Sky Sports Main Event.

3.45pm: More live hurling on TG4 with Galway playing Waterford.

5pm: Live international soccer with England v Romania on ITV and Scotland v Luxembourg on Sky Sports Football.

5pm: Day Four of the Memorial Tournament, coverage begins on Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: It’s Belgium v Croatia in a warm-up before Euro 2020, available on Sky Sports Premier League.

7.50pm: The final of the European U21 championships in soccer is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ 2 shows all the highlights of the weekend’s hurling action.

10pm: Watch the final round of the US Women’s Open in golf on Sky Sports Main Event.