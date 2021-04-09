Here's your TV guide for this bumper weekend of sport

THE MASTERS AT Augusta.
A full set of Champions Cup and Challenge Cup rugby quarter-finals. El Classico in Spain.
The Grand National meeting at Aintree. Premier League action. Ireland’s first game in this season’s Women’s Six Nations.
It’s one of those action-packed weekends on the sporting front and here’s the schedule to get you through the next few days.
Friday
2pm: Live action from the Masters on Sky Sports Main Event with the focus on featured groups.
2pm: Live racing from the Aintree Festival on Virgin Media One with the feature Marsh Chase off at 3.25pm.
2.30pm: Stage 5 of the Tour of the Basque Country on Eurosport.
5.45pm: St Pat’s take on Derry City in the Premier Division on WATCHLOI.
7.30pm: Day Two coverage of the Masters continues live on Sky Sports Main Event.
7.45pm: Dundalk take on Bohemians in the Premier Division on WATCHLOI and Watford face Reading in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.
8pm: Rugby action on BT Sport 2 as Bath take on London Irish in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.
8pm: Fulham take on Wolves in the Premier League on BT Sport 1.
Saturday
12.30pm: Man City face Leeds United in the Premier League on BT Sport 1 while Millwall take on Swansea City in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.
12.30pm: Leicester play Newcastle on BT Sport 2 in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.
2pm: It’s Grand National day at Aintree, live coverage of the card begins on Virgin Media One with the big one off at 5.15pm.
2pm: Italy take on England in the Women’s Six Nations, catch the game on the RTÉ Player.
2.30pm: Bayern Munich v Union Berlin in the Bundesliga is on BT Sport ESPN.
2.30pm: Stage 6 of the Tour of the Basque Country on Eurosport.
3pm: La Rochelle face Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup quarter-final on BT Sport 2 and Channel 4.
3pm: Liverpool against Aston Villa in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event while QPR take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Sky Sports Football. Celtic v Livingston in the Scottish Premiership is on Celtic TV.
4pm: Paris St-Germain play Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3.
5pm: Live Women’s Six Nations action on RTÉ 2 as Ireland take on Wales in Cardiff.
5pm: AC Milan go up against Parma in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.
5.15pm: Full AFLW deferred coverage on TG4 as the 2021 Finals continue.
5.30pm: Leinster take on defending champions Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-final on BT Sport 2.
5.30pm: Crystal Palace v Chelsea in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while Borussia Dortmund v VFB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on BT Sport ESPN.
6pm: Three games in the Premier Division – Finn Harps v Waterford, Longford Town v Drogheda Utd and Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers – on WATCH LOI.
8pm: Coverage of the Masters third round is live on Sky Sports Main Event.
8pm: The day’s rugby action is rounded off in the Challenge Cup as Ulster face Northampton on BT Sport 2 and Montpellier play Benetton Treviso on BT Sport Extra.
8pm: El Classico is on Premier Sports 1, it’s Real Madrid against Barcelona in La Liga.
Sunday
11.30am: Inter Milan play Cagliari in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.
12pm: Burnley v Newcastle United in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.
of the team
12.15pm: TG4 have further AFLW deferred coverage from the 2021 Finals.
12.30pm: Bordeaux Begles take on Racing 92 in the Champions Cup quarter-final on BT Sport 2.
2pm: Live racing action from Leopardstown on TG4.
2pm: Serie A action with Juventus playing Genoa on Premier Sports 1.
2.05pm: West Ham take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.
3pm: Clermont Auvergne meet Toulouse on BT Sport 2 in the last of the weekend’s Champions Cup games.
4.30pm: Tottenham face Man United in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.
6.30pm: Ireland play Belgium in a live women’s international soccer friendly on the RTÉ Player.
7pm: Sheffield v Arsenal is the last Premier League game of the weekend and that’s on BT Sport 1.
7pm: The final round of the Masters is live on Sky Sports Main Event.
7pm: Action from the European Rowing Championships in Italy is on RTÉ 2.
8pm: League leaders Atletico Madrid go up against Real Betis on La Liga TV.
