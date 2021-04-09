Here's your TV guide for this bumper weekend of sport

THE MASTERS AT Augusta.

A full set of Champions Cup and Challenge Cup rugby quarter-finals. El Classico in Spain.

The Grand National meeting at Aintree. Premier League action. Ireland’s first game in this season’s Women’s Six Nations.

It’s one of those action-packed weekends on the sporting front and here’s the schedule to get you through the next few days.

Friday

2pm: Live action from the Masters on Sky Sports Main Event with the focus on featured groups.

2pm: Live racing from the Aintree Festival on Virgin Media One with the feature Marsh Chase off at 3.25pm.

2.30pm: Stage 5 of the Tour of the Basque Country on Eurosport.

5.45pm: St Pat’s take on Derry City in the Premier Division on WATCHLOI.

7.30pm: Day Two coverage of the Masters continues live on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: Dundalk take on Bohemians in the Premier Division on WATCHLOI and Watford face Reading in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

8pm: Rugby action on BT Sport 2 as Bath take on London Irish in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

8pm: Fulham take on Wolves in the Premier League on BT Sport 1.

Saturday

12.30pm: Man City face Leeds United in the Premier League on BT Sport 1 while Millwall take on Swansea City in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Leicester play Newcastle on BT Sport 2 in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

2pm: It’s Grand National day at Aintree, live coverage of the card begins on Virgin Media One with the big one off at 5.15pm.

The racecourse at Aintree ahead of the 2021 Grand National. Source: PA

2pm: Italy take on England in the Women’s Six Nations, catch the game on the RTÉ Player.

2.30pm: Bayern Munich v Union Berlin in the Bundesliga is on BT Sport ESPN.

2.30pm: Stage 6 of the Tour of the Basque Country on Eurosport.

3pm: La Rochelle face Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup quarter-final on BT Sport 2 and Channel 4.

3pm: Liverpool against Aston Villa in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event while QPR take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Sky Sports Football. Celtic v Livingston in the Scottish Premiership is on Celtic TV.

4pm: Paris St-Germain play Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3.

5pm: Live Women’s Six Nations action on RTÉ 2 as Ireland take on Wales in Cardiff.

Eimear Considine at Ireland women's training thsi week. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5pm: AC Milan go up against Parma in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

5.15pm: Full AFLW deferred coverage on TG4 as the 2021 Finals continue.

5.30pm: Leinster take on defending champions Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-final on BT Sport 2.

5.30pm: Crystal Palace v Chelsea in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while Borussia Dortmund v VFB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on BT Sport ESPN.

6pm: Three games in the Premier Division – Finn Harps v Waterford, Longford Town v Drogheda Utd and Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers – on WATCH LOI.

8pm: Coverage of the Masters third round is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The day’s rugby action is rounded off in the Challenge Cup as Ulster face Northampton on BT Sport 2 and Montpellier play Benetton Treviso on BT Sport Extra.

Ulster player John Cooney. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8pm: El Classico is on Premier Sports 1, it’s Real Madrid against Barcelona in La Liga.

Sunday

11.30am: Inter Milan play Cagliari in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

12pm: Burnley v Newcastle United in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.15pm: TG4 have further AFLW deferred coverage from the 2021 Finals.

12.30pm: Bordeaux Begles take on Racing 92 in the Champions Cup quarter-final on BT Sport 2.

2pm: Live racing action from Leopardstown on TG4.

2pm: Serie A action with Juventus playing Genoa on Premier Sports 1.

2.05pm: West Ham take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers. Source: PA

3pm: Clermont Auvergne meet Toulouse on BT Sport 2 in the last of the weekend’s Champions Cup games.

4.30pm: Tottenham face Man United in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

6.30pm: Ireland play Belgium in a live women’s international soccer friendly on the RTÉ Player.

7pm: Sheffield v Arsenal is the last Premier League game of the weekend and that’s on BT Sport 1.

7pm: The final round of the Masters is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

7pm: Action from the European Rowing Championships in Italy is on RTÉ 2.

8pm: League leaders Atletico Madrid go up against Real Betis on La Liga TV.

