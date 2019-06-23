Wan-Bissaka playing U12s for Palace, Rossies' super-fan Paddy Joe Burke and more Tweets of the Week

1. Charlie Ross

One of these blokes is about to sign for United for 50 million, the other has just put a fivers worth of petrol in his motor pic.twitter.com/m8C3FiTyd8 — Charlie Rees (@charlierees16) June 19, 2019

2. Dublin GAA

This man made his Championship debut for Dublin 12 years ago this week 🙌@bernardbrogan came off the bench in the thrilling Leinster Quarter Final replay win over Meath.



And the rest is history...



What a player he’s been in Blue 💙 pic.twitter.com/nV9pqsI7Xk — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 19, 2019

3. Pure Italian

The Italian team doctor coming through in an Armani suit and Puma Kings.



Look of the summer. pic.twitter.com/VU6d63oPai — LUKE (@luke16taylor) June 19, 2019

4. Thomas Barr

Once an Olympian always an Olympian. Wishing a happy retirement to my big sis - the one that first made Barr name famous in athletics circles and paved the way for me. Even though as I didn’t realize it, she was the perfect hard working, respectful and determined role model! pic.twitter.com/XXq0hvFjj6 — Thomas Barr (@TomBarr247) June 19, 2019

5. Ken McGrath

Isn’t it great to see Eamon o Shea on the sideline managed the team only a few years ago , no ego no bullshit just helping his county , so refreshing to see it — Ken McGrath (@kenmcgrath78) June 16, 2019

6. Jordi Cruyff

Forty-five years ago today, at the 1974 World Cup, he pulled the Cruyff Turn out of his hat...



I actually suffered it many times while playing football with him in the garden! 🤭🤫😬😜 @JohanCruyff ❤ pic.twitter.com/5tnSxFsIpI — Jordi Cruyff (@JordiCruyff) June 19, 2019

7. Sportsfile

You can't beat reading through the paper before the big game!



A new generation of Limerick fans have the tradition passed down to them outside Semple Stadium this afternoon.



📸 @Sportsfileray pic.twitter.com/zIWrCUScdO — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) June 16, 2019

8. Anthony Cunningham

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship ✅

Connacht Senior Football Championship ✅

All-Ireland under-21 Hurling Championship ✅

Leinster Club Senior Football Championship ✅

Connacht Club Senior Football Championship ✅



Not bad 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/JfpR9kPzZu — Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) June 16, 2019

9. The Rossies

Congratulations to @RoscommonGAA on winning the Connacht title, so no better time to look back on superfan Paddy Joe Burke talking about what it means to be from Roscommon. #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/ULotLaOeuJ — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 16, 2019

10. Conan Byrne

I adore this photo. A young @SSEAirtricityLg fan posing for a photo with the FAI Cup in 2009.



Fast forward 10 years and this "fan" is a regular in the @stpatsfc team and just back from the Toulon tournament with @FAIreland U.21s.



Ladies and gentlemen, @jamielennon98 pic.twitter.com/ZBoIVeBWFQ — Conan Byrne (@conanbyrnecb7) June 16, 2019

