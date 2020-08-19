This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two Women's National League games postponed due to weather warning and potential Covid-19 case

A new date for the games will be announced in due course.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 5:06 PM
A Status Red warning in Cork has forced the postponement of Treaty United v Cork City.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TWO WOMEN’S NATIONAL League games that were due to take place this evening have been postponed due to a weather warning and a potential Covid-19 case.

The potential virus case is linked with the Women’s U17 National League game between Peamount United and DLR Waves. This game will be rescheduled due to a possible case within the DLR Waves club.

Additionally, the Women’s National League clash between Treaty United and Cork City is off after a Status Red wind warning was issued for Cork for three hours tonight as Storm Ellen enters the country. 

A statement from the league reads:

“Ahead of the third round in the Women’s National League, due to take place on Wednesday evening, two fixtures have been postponed.

“Treaty United’s match with Cork City is off due to weather warnings in the south of the country, while Peamount United versus DLR Waves will be rescheduled due to a potential Covid-19 case within DLR Waves.

“Also, the Women’s U17 National League game between Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers will now be played on Wednesday, August 26th in PRL Park, Greenogue.

“A new date for the two Women’s National League games will be announced in due course.”

