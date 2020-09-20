BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 20 September 2020
Advertisement

New Tyrone champs end 64-year wait with final win after penalties and All-Ireland finalists triumph in Down

Scotstown celebrated club football glory in Monaghan.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 8:47 PM
8 minutes ago 339 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5210448
Padraig McNulty and his team celebrate their Tyrone senior final win.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Padraig McNulty and his team celebrate their Tyrone senior final win.
Padraig McNulty and his team celebrate their Tyrone senior final win.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

padraig-mcnulty-and-his-team-celebrate-with-the-oneill-cup Padraig McNulty and his team celebrate their Tyrone senior final win. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

DUNGANNON CELEBRATED A historic breakthrough in the Tyrone senior championship when winning the final after a dramatic penalty shootout against champsion Trillick tonight.

It finished 1-12 apiece after extra-time before Ciaran Barker proved Dungannon’s hero by scoring the winning penalty.

Thes success capped an incredible season for Dungannon as all four of their championship ties went to extra-time before they won tonight on penalties.

Elsehwere All-Ireland club finalists Kilcoo won out against in Down with seven points to spare in their decider with Carryduff while Scotstown are champions once more in Monaghan.

Tullamore have an Offaly final to look forward to after their semi-final success this evening while Gaeil Colmcille are through to the Meath decider.

More to follow…

Results

Derry SFC quarter-finals
Slaughtneil 0-15 Glen 0-12
Loup 0-16 Eoghan Rua Coleraine 1-8

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Down SFC final
Kilcoo 0-16 Carryduff 0-9

Monaghan SFC final
Scotstown 1-14 Ballybay 0-7

Meath SFC semi-final
Gaeil Colmcille 2-15 Na Fianna 0-13

Offaly SFC semi-final
Tullamore 0-17 Ferbane 1-14 – Tullamore win 9-8 on penalties

Tyrone SFC final
Dungannon 1-12 Trillick 1-12 – Dungannon win 8-7 on penalties

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie