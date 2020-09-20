New Tyrone champs end 64-year wait with final win after penalties and All-Ireland finalists triumph in Down

Padraig McNulty and his team celebrate their Tyrone senior final win.

Padraig McNulty and his team celebrate their Tyrone senior final win.

Padraig McNulty and his team celebrate their Tyrone senior final win. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

DUNGANNON CELEBRATED A historic breakthrough in the Tyrone senior championship when winning the final after a dramatic penalty shootout against champsion Trillick tonight.

It finished 1-12 apiece after extra-time before Ciaran Barker proved Dungannon’s hero by scoring the winning penalty.

Thes success capped an incredible season for Dungannon as all four of their championship ties went to extra-time before they won tonight on penalties.

Should be a documentary made about that year for Dungannon. And a statue built of Ciaran Barker. Stuff of absolute legend in Tyrone. Congratulations @DgnClarkeGFC pic.twitter.com/x1kX8lScpR — Thomas Niblock (@thomasniblock) September 20, 2020

Elsehwere All-Ireland club finalists Kilcoo won out against in Down with seven points to spare in their decider with Carryduff while Scotstown are champions once more in Monaghan.

Tullamore have an Offaly final to look forward to after their semi-final success this evening while Gaeil Colmcille are through to the Meath decider.

More to follow…

Results

Derry SFC quarter-finals

Slaughtneil 0-15 Glen 0-12

Loup 0-16 Eoghan Rua Coleraine 1-8

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Down SFC final

Kilcoo 0-16 Carryduff 0-9

Monaghan SFC final

Scotstown 1-14 Ballybay 0-7

Meath SFC semi-final

Gaeil Colmcille 2-15 Na Fianna 0-13

Offaly SFC semi-final

Tullamore 0-17 Ferbane 1-14 – Tullamore win 9-8 on penalties

Tyrone SFC final

Dungannon 1-12 Trillick 1-12 – Dungannon win 8-7 on penalties

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!